India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases

Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah reopened after over five months on Sunday. However, there will be no Qawwali evenings at the shrine in view of Covid-19. Safety measures like use of sanitisers, face covers, social distancing will be followed. Dargah of Sufi saint Hazrat Nizmuddin was closed in the wake of Covid outbreak. Caretakers of the shrine informed that entry and exit points of dargah will be separate. Markings have been made on the floor to ensure social distancing by devotees. Two big sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the main entrance of the dargah. Small dispensers and sanitiser bottles have been kept in the premises for devotees. The dargah located in Hazrat Nizamuddin area of south Delhi was closed in March. Decision to reopen dargah was taken after Unlock 4.0 guidelines were issued by MHA. Under the 'Unlock' process, religious places in Delhi started opening after June 8. The dargah, however, remained closed due to increase in Covid cases in the area.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45Published
Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on spitting in public, he said. "More antigen testing to be done in the containment zones. Will identify people who need to be kept separately. Sero-survey to be done to find out if antibodies are developed. Will take support of other organisations in pune to raise awareness," the union minister added. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported over 20,000 fresh Covid cases, its highest-single day count. Overall Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra is now over 8.8 lakh, as per official data. Over 26,200 people have died in maharashtra so far and over 6.3 lakh people recovered. Pune reported 2,300+ cases; mumbai reported over 1,700 fresh cases.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published
As many as 86,432 people were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data of Health Ministry showed on September 05, pushing the confirmed infections past 40 lakh-mark. 1,089 deaths in the same period took the COVID casualties figure to 69,561. The active cases are 8.46 lakh. More than 31 lakh people have overcome the virus. According the ICMR, India tested 10.59 lakh samples on September 04.
Udhampur reported a spike of 72 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sep 05, taking the tally of total cases to 1962. District Administration has increased the rapid testing capacity over the past few days...