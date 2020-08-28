Global  
 

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh-mark with record 90,633 new cases

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 41 lakh-mark on September 06 with 90,633 fresh cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 case tally in the country rose to 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 deaths.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to September 05 are 4,88,31,145 including 10,92,654 samples tested yesterday.


