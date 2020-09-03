Global  
 

'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut





Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hit back on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's over his "Haramkhor Ladki" remark.

Kangana said, "Sanjay Raut encourages women abusers, daughters of India will not forgive you.

Your people are saying they want to kill me, you want to kill me?

Then do it, let's meet on September 09, jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra ."


'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row [Video]

'If that girl...': Kangana Ranaut under fresh fire from Sanjay Raut on 'PoK' row

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too. Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state. Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'. She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital. Watch the full video for more.

On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra [Video]

On his 'Haramkhor ladki' remark, Sanjay Raut says Kangana should first apologise to Maharashtra

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?," he asked.

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe in Sushant Singh’s death case [Video]

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty joins NCB probe in Sushant Singh’s death case

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.

Will not tolerate if anyone tries to defame and demean Mumbai or Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut's indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut's PoK remark

Meanwhile, Kangana had tweeted about receiving a threat from Sanjay Raut on Thursday. 
BJP MLA backs Kangana Ranaut against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam has criticised Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking actress...
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has given me an open threat, Mumbai now feels like PoK, says Kangana Ranaut

In a startling claim, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of...
'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister [Video]

'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister

Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',..

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds [Video]

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added..

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale [Video]

'Kangana Ranaut should not be threatened, we stand by her': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Sanjay Raut's remark on Kangana Ranaut. Athawale said that he stands by the actor and she should not be threatened. "Kangana Ranaut has been vocal regarding..

