'Kill me, lets' meet on Sep 09' Kangana to Sanjay Raut

In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too. Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state. Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'. She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital. Watch the full video for more.
After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's 'Haramkhor Ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut drew criticism, the former said that if Kangana apologises to Maharashtra for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK' remark, then he can think about apologising to her for his statement. "If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?," he asked.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor appeared before the agency around 12pm. Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty is in custody. Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were taken into custody till September 9. On Saturday, NCB arrested Sushant’s cook Dipesh Sawant. Watch the full video for more details.
