Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh.

Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC.

However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition at Kangana Ranaut's property.

Exchange of words between Kanagana Ranaut and Shiv Sena escalated after party leader's Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' comments.


Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published
'Today it's my home, tomorrow it'll be your pride': Kangana warns CM Uddhav

‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav

Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC officials had razed her house today, tomorrow the Chief Minster’s pride would be demolished. Kangana added that she now feels the pain of a Kashmiri Pandit and vowed to make a film on Kashmir. A part of Kangana’s house, which the BMC said did not have approval, was demolished by civic body officials this morning as Kangana was travelling from Himachal to Mumbai. The Mumbai High Court has now stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. The row had erupted after Kangana Ranaut said that she is more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia goons and compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana also faced protests at the airport when she landed from Chandigarh today with Sena workers shouting slogans against her demanding that she go to Pakistan. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:02Published

Chirag Paswan comes out in support of Kangana Ranaut

 LJP leader Chirag Paswan has come out in support of Kangna Ranaut and has appealed to all people in Mumbai, including people from Bihar and other parts of North..
IndiaTimes

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread Covid awareness in Himachal

The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Himachal Pradesh’s Sarahan in Kinnaur district on September 9. According to ITBP, the expedition will cover border villages in the state to spread awareness on Covid-19. The expedition team also consists of four women personnel. According to the Union Health Ministry, Himachal Pradesh has reported 2,326 active cases of COVID-19, over 5440 cured/migrated/recovered and 60 deaths as of September 9. Watch the full video.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:59Published

ITBP launches 7-day trekking expedition to spread awareness on Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh

 The 19th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a 7-day trekking expedition in Sarahan in Kinnaur district in the wake of the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes

'We are with her in this struggle': BJP MP Subramanian Swamy backs Kangana Ranaut in row with Shiv Sena

 His tweet comes right after Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of..
DNA

Sena-ruled BMC faces flak over demolition at Kangana bungalow

 The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday came in for flak after demolishing portions of the Bandra bungalow of Bollywood..
IndiaTimes
BMC officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office

BMC officials carry out demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are carrying out demolition drive at Kangana Ranaut's office. As per BMC, drive was initiated allegedly over unauthorised constructions inside the office. Kangana Ranaut's lawyer has filed a plea in High Court against the demolition drive.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut's office, actor draws 'Ram Temple' analogy

BMC razes part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, actor draws ‘Ram Temple’ analogy

A team of the BMC reached Kangana Ranaut’s residence this morning and razed the ‘illegal structure’ that was allegedly built with approval of the civic body. BMC had pasted notices outside the actor’s residence on Tuesday evening on the issue. This comes as the actor is involved in a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana who is going to reach Mumbai this afternoon tweeted to say that it was an act by ‘Babar and his army’. She also likened the demolition to the Ram Temple demolition and said that this is the reason why she had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer also approached the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive. The demolition follows a heated verbal duel between the actor and some leaders of the Shiv Sena over her statements on the Mumbai police. Maharashtra govt has also said that the Mumbai police will probe allegations leveled by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana used to consume drugs. Watch the ful video for all the details on the battle between Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published

Karni Sena workers burn Sanjay Raut's effigy in Delhi

Karni Sena workers burn Sanjay Raut's effigy in Delhi

The workers of Shree Rajput Karni Sena held protest outside residence of Shiv Sena veteran leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The protest took place in Delhi on September 09. Karni Sena workers also burnt effigy of Shiv Sena MP. They were protesting over Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over 'Mumbai-PoK' remark

Shiv Sena files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK. On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it. Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force. Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:34Published

Kangana Ranaut back home amid high drama at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut alighted at Mumbai airport and reached her home in Khar on Wednesday...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Kangana Ranaut: Coming to Mumbai on September 9, stop me if you can

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has thrown an open challenge at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut asking her...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •HinduZee News


Kangana Ranaut's 'Mumbai feels like PoK' comment irks Renuka Shahane; Twitter war intensifies

Kangana Ranaut's tweet where she stated that 'Mumbai feels like PoK' has irked actor Renuka Shahane,...
DNA - Published


'Kangana Ranaut's security being assessed in Mumbai': HP CM Jairam Thakur

‘Kangana Ranaut’s security being assessed in Mumbai’: HP CM Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s security in Mumbai being assessed. Ranaut to visit Mumbai on September 9. Ranaut and Maharashtra government have..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:47Published
Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Assessing situation that may arise in Mumbai: Jairam Thakur on Kangana Ranaut's security

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published
'Will leave Mumbai forever if…': Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

‘Will leave Mumbai forever if…’: Kangana Ranaut on alleged drug links

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut replied to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after the minister said there will be police probe in the actor’s alleged drug links. Kangana said she is happy to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:27Published