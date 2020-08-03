Firefighters battle El Dorado wildfire that was triggered by gender reveal party

A wildfire named El Dorado Fire broke out at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California, on Saturday morning, September 5.

An evacuation order was issued for about 3,000 residents in Oak Glen, San Bernardino County, and some roads are closed.

Footage from @mamabee77 and @realandredos shows smoke billowing into the area from the fire that has burnt over 7,000 acres.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that the fire was caused by a pyrotechnic device used at a gender reveal party.

There have been no reports of structures burned, nor injuries sustained as of writing.