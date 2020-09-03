Shannon Sharpe: Bucks proved the fight is still on after losing Giannis in Gm4 win over Heat | UNDISPUTED

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to stay alive in their series against the Miami Heat despite losing Giannis Antetokounmpo early to an ankle injury.

Khris Middleton stepped up big for Milwaukee, scoring a game-high 36 points on the way to a 118-to-115 overtime win.

The Heatblew an 8-point 4th-quarter lead and failed to close out the series.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Bucks first win of the series.