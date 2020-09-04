Starkville shops stay open on Labor Day weekend

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 minutes ago

Some businesses in Starkville kept their doors open for customers on Labor Day.

Is the final day of summer but not everyone took the day off to soak up the sunshine.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in starkville where she spoke with one person who decided to work today.

I'm here in starkville where not all businesses decided to close up shop for the holiday.

One employee said working on this labor day was her labor of love to the community during the pandemic.

Victoria lindsey - george mary's worker "i feel like a little bit of life is being breathed back into starkville."

Labor day is meant for people to kick back and relax on their day off but not everybody did.

Victoria lindsey works at george mary's -- a boutique in downtown starkville.

She got up early today for her regular shift.

Victoria lindsey - "it's just a chance for us as a business to give back to the community of starkville and sort of honor their achievements in whatever their respective jobs are."

Lindsey added working on this labor day is a little escape for her victoria lindsey "i have a small child so i like being able to have adult conversations for a few hours out of my day and i love beautiful clothes so it's just nice being able to see locals and people i'm familiar with."

She said creating a normal atmosphere during the coronavirus pandemic is therapeutic for shoppers.

Victoria lindsey: "a lot of people are just excited to see things open and they just want to get out and just kind of have a sense of normalcy and i think shopping kind of feels that way."

Tag: lindsey saw a lot of business for the boutique on this labor day but that also ensured shoppers to wear masks and social distance.

Reporting in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9