India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new abhiyaan of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is a booster for multiple domestic sectors amid this pandemic. With the unique ideas, Indian companies are trying to boost the economic situation with the businesses. Chandigarh-based businessman Kunal Malik started this driver-friendly cab services for tri-city and outstation too. Covid patients can call for the service and the cab will arrive at their doorsteps within 3 minutes with proper precautionary measures.
In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani says that the Indian government shouldn’t buy millions of dozens of unproven vaccine because its inefficacy would jeopardize the entire vaccination program of the country. Watch the full video for more details.
Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, NEET-JEE examinations amid record 81,000 new cases, Delhi scientists developing faster and cheaper Covid testing method and more. Watch the full video for more details.
