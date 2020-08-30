Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:28s - Published
India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in

India’s active Covid cases nears the million mark; lockdown fatigue setting in

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.

Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, new cases outstripping recoveries and deaths, lockdown fatigue setting in, rise of Covid infections in Europe and more.

Watch the full video for more details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Boarders at prestigious Catholic girls school sent home as NSW records nine new coronavirus cases

 Boarders at Kincoppal Rose Bay in Sydney's east have been sent home after a girl at the exclusive Catholic convent school was diagnosed with COVID-19.
SBS

California pastor holds rally in defiance of COVID guidelines

 Worship Pastor Sean Feucht has been holding Christian concerts across the U.S., like one on Sunday, in defiance of social distancing measures aimed at preventing..
CBS News
Chandigarh-based businessman Kunal Malik introduces special cabs for COVID patients [Video]

Chandigarh-based businessman Kunal Malik introduces special cabs for COVID patients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new abhiyaan of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat is a booster for multiple domestic sectors amid this pandemic. With the unique ideas, Indian companies are trying to boost the economic situation with the businesses. Chandigarh-based businessman Kunal Malik started this driver-friendly cab services for tri-city and outstation too. Covid patients can call for the service and the cab will arrive at their doorsteps within 3 minutes with proper precautionary measures.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:57Published

Sunetra Choudhury TV journalist

A CAG report on vaccines? Nandan Nilekani's words of caution [Video]

A CAG report on vaccines? Nandan Nilekani's words of caution

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with co-founder of Infosys and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India, Nandan Nilekani. Nilekani says that the Indian government shouldn’t buy millions of dozens of unproven vaccine because its inefficacy would jeopardize the entire vaccination program of the country. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:26Published
Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE [Video]

Amidst record 81k new cases, 80% take NEET-JEE

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, NEET-JEE examinations amid record 81,000 new cases, Delhi scientists developing faster and cheaper Covid testing method and more. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:59Published

Related news from verified sources

India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4 million mark

Covid-19 cases in India raced past 4 million on Friday, just 13 days after hitting the 3 million...
IndiaTimes - Published

India breaks US record for biggest daily Covid-19 infections as global tally leaps 25 mn mark

India breaks US record for biggest daily Covid-19 infections as global tally leaps 25 mn mark India has reported 78,761 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, marking the biggest-ever daily increase for...
WorldNews - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: India's tally surges as restrictions are eased, cases worldwide hit 25 million mark

Covid 19 coronavirus: India's tally surges as restrictions are eased, cases worldwide hit 25 million mark India has registered a record new 78,761 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the worst single-day...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India conducts approx 5 crore COVID tests, cases continue to surge [Video]

India conducts approx 5 crore COVID tests, cases continue to surge

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to surge, country's daily testing capacity crossed 11.70 lakhs. India has so far conducted approximately 5 crore COVID-19 tests. Total of 7,20,362 tests were..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published
India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases [Video]

India has world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases

India has surpassed Brazil, but despite the spike, the government is continuing with its reopening plans - including resuming metro rail services.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published
Covid reinfection: Bengaluru woman recovers then tests positive; govt calls meet [Video]

Covid reinfection: Bengaluru woman recovers then tests positive; govt calls meet

A case of reported Covid reinfection in Karnataka's Bengaluru has caused some flutters in the government. K. Sudhakar, Karnataka's Medical Education minister, said that he had called a meeting of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:39Published