COVID-19 makes comeback in Delhi, over 3,000 new cases reported in 24 hrs

COVID-19 infections appear to give a comeback in the national capital.

Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,756 cases that were recovered and 19 deaths.

Active cases stand at 22,377 in the state.

10,601 new COVID-19 positive cases and 73 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on September 08.

In last 24 hours, Karnataka recoded 7,866 new infections.

Total cases strand at 4,12,190 in state.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,684 new COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID tally to 4,74,940.

The Indian Council of Medical Research reported that so far 5,06,50,128 samples have been tested.

On September 07, 10,98,621 samples were tested in the country.


