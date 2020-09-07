COVID-19 makes comeback in Delhi, over 3,000 new cases reported in 24 hrs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated Delhi Government's E-filing consumer complaint system on September 08. The inauguration took place via video conferencing. Under this system, both advocates and people will be able to file their complaints from home and the service is available 24/7. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Delhi is the first state in the country to launch this system.
Boat business has been badly affected amid COVID-19 lockdown. The boatmen from ghats of Varanasi are still reeling under severe financial stress due to fewer footfalls of the visitors at the ghats. The ghats of Varanasi have become deserted due to the pandemic. The boatmen alleged that they are getting no assistance from the government.
Fire broke out at Sayajirao Gaekwad Hospital on September 08. Incident took place in COVID and emergency ward of the hospital. Ward was vacated at first instance. The reason for fire was a short circuit. Fire tenders were present at the spot. More details are awaited.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was "not good governance". The criticism comes as new daily Covid-19 test figures hit their highest point since May and a lack of laboratory processing infrastructure saw people struggling to access testing slots across the country. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over". Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during the Health Ministry briefing on September 08 informed about the contribution of states to the COVID-19 statistics. Rajesh Bhushan said, "Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu contribute 62% to the total active cases in the country." He further informed that these five states account for 70% of deaths in the country due to COVID-19 infection. Health Ministry Secretary further informed that there are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases.
Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. "The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said. Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs. "A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted. He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said. Watch the full video for more.
After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of more than 90,000 cases the previous day, however, the sharp decline is largely owed to low level of testing on September 06. Total confirmed infections have risen to 42,80,423 out of which 8,83,697 are active, and 33,23,951 people have recovered from the deadly virus. Covid related casualties have reached 72,775. According to ICMR, country tested 10,98,621 samples for Covid-19 on September 07. With this, India has now tested more than five crore samples since the outbreak started earlier this year.
India on September 07 reported single-day spike of 90,802 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. 1,016 deaths in the last 24 hours took the COVID-19 toll in the country to 71,642. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus are now 42,04,614 which include 8,82,542 active infections. More than 32,50,429 people have recovered from the deadly disease. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,20,362 samples were tested on September 06. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till September 06 are 4,95,51,507
As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..