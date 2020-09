Fire to snow: When and what to expect from Colorado's wild weather shift through Wednesday. Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:47s - Published 4 minutes ago Fire to snow: When and what to expect from Colorado's wild weather shift through Wednesday. What a difference a day makes! Denver tied a record for the number of 90-degree days in a single year Monday, before a very strong cold front moved in bringing snow and freezing temperatures to much of the mountains, Front Range Foothills and I-25 Corridor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend