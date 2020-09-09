Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition work | Oneindia News

Relief for Kangana Ranaut after Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on wednesday demolished illegal structures at ‘Manikarnika Films Private Limited’ office at Pali Hill in Bandra West earlier today..

The Bombay High Court admitted Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's plea against the demolition of her office and ordered a stay on the drive till 3 pm tomorrow when the court will next hear the matter.

Kangana has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The Bombay High Court bench sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present and asked it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.