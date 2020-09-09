Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition work | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition work | Oneindia News

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai, Bombay HC stays BMC's demolition work | Oneindia News

Relief for Kangana Ranaut after Shiv Sena-controlled BMC on wednesday demolished illegal structures at ‘Manikarnika Films Private Limited’ office at Pali Hill in Bandra West earlier today..

The Bombay High Court admitted Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's plea against the demolition of her office and ordered a stay on the drive till 3 pm tomorrow when the court will next hear the matter.

Kangana has alleged that the Maharashtra government is targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena.

The Bombay High Court bench sought to know why did the city civic body enter the property when the owner was not present and asked it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

​BMC stops demolition at Kangana's office

As the Bombay High Court’s hearing on Kangana Ranaut’s petition against Brihanmumbai Municipal...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

ShanuKu85771067

Shanu Kumar RT @pinkvilla: #KanganaRanaut arrives in Mumbai amid a sea of #KarniSena supporters and her row with Maharashtra Government - https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

ShanuKu85771067

Shanu Kumar RT @bollybubble: #KanganaRanaut finally arrives with Y+ security amidst the uproar in #Mumbai- view pics and videos @KanganaTeam #bollywoo… 2 minutes ago

ABHILASHNITISH

नितीश अभिलाष RT @saurabhv99: Huge standoff expected in Mumbai on September 9 when Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai. Now Karni Sena jumps in support of… 3 minutes ago

CabipoolMUM

Cabipool Mumbai RT @Prasid9797: Kangana Ranaut reaches at Chandigarh airport Me stuck in traffic at Patripul. Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai Me stuck in… 8 minutes ago

sana12ahmed

Sana Ahmed RT @BizAsia: 🔴 BREAKING #KanganaRanaut arrives back in Mumbai with heavy personal security: https://t.co/8o1zE8aEMi 8 minutes ago

Prasid9797

Prasid Kangana Ranaut reaches at Chandigarh airport Me stuck in traffic at Patripul. Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai Me s… https://t.co/HUz0zGrVZe 18 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes When @KanganaTeam arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport https://t.co/WGchCZwa9o 21 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes Accompanying @KanganaTeam on her journey was her sister and manager #RangoliChandel #KanganaRanaut… https://t.co/zD4UqfQELh 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published
Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai

Actress Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai on September 9 from Himachal Pradesh. Before arriving, she expressed her fury over demolition of her office by BMC. However, Bombay High Court stayed demolition..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav [Video]

‘Today it’s my home, tomorrow it’ll be your pride’: Kangana warns CM Uddhav

Kangana Ranaut has launched a direct attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the demolition of a party of the house by the BMC. In a video posted on Twitter, Kangana said that while the BMC..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published