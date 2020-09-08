Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron James earns the most playoff wins in NBA history in a win over the Rockets

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:09s - Published
LeBron James earns the most playoff wins in NBA history in a win over the Rockets

LeBron James earns the most playoff wins in NBA history in a win over the Rockets

USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina breaks down how LeBron is staying ready to perform at his best in the NBA bubble.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

NBA play-offs: LeBron James helps Lakers beat Rockets

Watch highlights as LeBron James sets a new NBA record of 162 play-off victories, scoring 36 points...
BBC Sport - Published


Tweets about this

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 LeBron James earns the most playoff wins in NBA history in a win over the Rockets https://t.co/NkVjBhGHEC #Sports 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Antoine Walker on LeBron's Lakers taking series lead vs Rockets, Rondo delivered | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Antoine Walker on LeBron's Lakers taking series lead vs Rockets, Rondo delivered | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Antoine Walker joins the show to talk LeBron James & the Los Angeles Lakers taking a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in the semifinals of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. Walker felt both..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
Tristan Thompson: Rockets' small ball style is creating difficulty for Lakers | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Tristan Thompson: Rockets' small ball style is creating difficulty for Lakers | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Tristan Thompson joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss James Harden and the Houston Rockets' confidence heading into Game 3 against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:08Published
Chris Broussard: Rockets need to chill, they have no answer for LeBron & AD | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Rockets need to chill, they have no answer for LeBron & AD | UNDISPUTED

After the Los Angeles Lakers evened their series against the Houston Rockets yesterday, LeBron James attributed the win to the team’s ability to play different styles. LeBron said 'we built the team..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:37Published