|
|
|
Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump didn't want to create a 'panic' over COVID-19
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed back against revelations that he downplayed the coronavirus' severity throughout the pandemic, saying he acted in ways to reduce panic among Americans.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Trump Attacks Military and Defense Contractors
President Trump’s public comments this week, perhaps fueled by anger over reports of his disrespect for those who died in America’s wars, take his attack on..
NYTimes.com
Buy now for $9 bln: eBay set to sell classifieds
Reuters sources say eBay has agreed to sell its classifieds unit to Norwegian firm Adevinta for almost $9 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:11Published
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
A Norwegian MP has said he has nominated US president Donald Trump for theNobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Cohen Predicts Trump Election Loss Plan
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen thinks the president has a plan to steer clear of criminal charges if he loses the November election.
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:03Published
|
Which Candidate Do Investors Favor?
Wealth manager UBS did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 Presidential race. According to Business Insider, investors favor US President Donald Trump to support the economy. They also favor..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38Published
|