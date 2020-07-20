Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian MP said he nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel PeacePrize for his efforts in the Middle East.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump didn't want to create a 'panic' over COVID-19 [Video]

Trump didn't want to create a 'panic' over COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pushed back against revelations that he downplayed the coronavirus' severity throughout the pandemic, saying he acted in ways to reduce panic among Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Trump Attacks Military and Defense Contractors

 President Trump’s public comments this week, perhaps fueled by anger over reports of his disrespect for those who died in America’s wars, take his attack on..
NYTimes.com

Trump told Bob Woodward he wanted to play down coronavirus, reveals existence of secret nuclear weapons

 A series of tapes released by veteran Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reveal President Trump was aware of the dangers posed by COVID-19 early on and..
CBS News

Justice Department moves to defend Trump in rape accuser's defamation suit

 In an unprecedented move, the Justice Department is intervening to take over President Trump's defense in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll,..
CBS News

Norwegian language Norwegian language North Germanic language spoken in Norway

Buy now for $9 bln: eBay set to sell classifieds [Video]

Buy now for $9 bln: eBay set to sell classifieds

Reuters sources say eBay has agreed to sell its classifieds unit to Norwegian firm Adevinta for almost $9 billion. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Nobel Peace Prize Nobel Peace Prize One of five Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accord

 US President Donald Trump has gone on a Twitter spree after he was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize over the deal his administration brokered between..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian MP has said he has nominated US president Donald Trump for theNobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Far-right Norwegian politician nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

 Lawmaker says "no matter how Trump acts at home," his work on UAE-Israel peace deal merits consideration for the prize.
CBS News

Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

The US War on Terror Has Created as Many as 59 Million Refugees

 The ongoing U.S. “war on terror” has forcibly displaced as many as 59 million people from just eight countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia since..
WorldNews

Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean, former PM says

 ANKARA: Turkey risks military confrontation in the Eastern Mediterranean because it prizes power over diplomacy, a former prime minister who championed a less..
WorldNews

Dubai seeks to attract wealthy foreign retirees as expats leave

 Dubai is seeking to attract wealthy foreign retirees as the economy of the Middle East trade and tourism hub reels from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE, said Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleeuronewsDaily CallerChristian PostNewsmaxMENAFN.comCBC.caFOXNews.com


Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by far-right MP and that sound is the entire planet screaming into the void

Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a far-right Norwegian MP, and people...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •euronewsDaily CallerNew Zealand HeraldChristian PostMENAFN.com


‘Very hard to deny’ Trump earned Nobel Peace Prize with Mideast breakthrough: Newt Gingrich

“I’m delighted that a Norwegian parliamentarian would nominate President Trump for the Nobel...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

kb853

kb853 RT @trish_regan: A Nobel Peace Prize for Trump: Norwegian MP Nominates POTUS "The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years… 13 seconds ago

SWalbek

SWalbek ❤ 🇺🇲 💙🚔 "Norwegian parliamentarian nominates Donald Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Fox News reports" https://t.co/B37mssdMSM 1 minute ago

LeslieNezumi

Leslie🏵️Nezumi RT @HarrisonKrank: President Donald J Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/5DzW4VqnDX 1 minute ago

ZwinakNC11

Tamara Zwinak Norwegian parliamentarian nominates Donald Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Fox News reports https://t.co/0Ru5QSGr44 3 minutes ago

DippinMaNutts

Slevin Kalebra 🐸 RT @BlueKomand: "Norwegian parliamentarian nominates Donald Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Fox News reports" And the crowd goes wild! (… 3 minutes ago

KhulKeBolo

KhullamkhullaReviews RT @Janamejayan: Norwegian parliamentarian nominates Donald Trump for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, Fox News reports https://t.co/dVyDhECzbW 3 minutes ago

D_Eric_L

Eric L RT @beermanTom: Peace between Israel and UAE, add Serbia-Kosovo Peace treaty and no one is more deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize, than @r… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News

India will retaliate if its defences on heights are breached say govt sources; Delhi govt junks need for prescription for Covid test; Kangana warns Uddhav Thackeray, uses 'tu' to address him; Sharad..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
Cohen Predicts Trump Election Loss Plan [Video]

Cohen Predicts Trump Election Loss Plan

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen thinks the president has a plan to steer clear of criminal charges if he loses the November election.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published
Which Candidate Do Investors Favor? [Video]

Which Candidate Do Investors Favor?

Wealth manager UBS did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 Presidential race. According to Business Insider, investors favor US President Donald Trump to support the economy. They also favor..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published