Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Testing On Hold

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:21s - Published
AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Testing On Hold
Trials of one coronavirus vaccine are on hold. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine On Hold After Oxford Trial Participant Falls Mysteriously Ill

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine On Hold After Oxford Trial Participant Falls Mysteriously Ill AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate research has been put on hold after one of its...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattlePI.com


AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Candidate Steps Forward Again

The coronavirus vaccine front-runner has started a 30,000-patient phase 3 trial with AZD1222 in the...
Motley Fool - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesDaily Caller


AstraZeneca shares slide after its coronavirus vaccine trial is put on hold due to suspected adverse reaction

AstraZeneca shares dropped Wednesday morning, continuing a slide on Tuesday, after its coronavirus...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesSeattlePI.comDaily CallerCBC.ca



Tweets about this

azan57093478

azam Ahmed RT @newscientist: Covid-19 latest: • UK plans to carry out 10 million coronavirus tests per day by early 2021 • Trials of Oxford-AstraZenec… 17 minutes ago

wave3news

wave3news The top U.S. infectious disease expert said AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its COVID-19 vaccine candi… https://t.co/0V7p1Qjgev 41 minutes ago

connerwzdx

Conner Board This is a vaccine trial that UAB Hospital is taking part in. Just so you know, temporary holds of large medical stu… https://t.co/OLdY0PGXfB 52 minutes ago

KristiAllbright

Kristi RT @ReduxVernon: BREAKING Both the Oxford & AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccines have failed during Phase 3 testing. There has never been a suc… 2 hours ago

momtina8888

Tina Pratt AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine pause 'not necessarily' a setback: UK health minister https://t.co/LMT4626Iw8 DR… https://t.co/pjtCbSKm0H 2 hours ago

marc_Q1

VICTOR of Anti-Hate Warrior ⚖️ 🇺🇸🇳🇿🇨🇦🇬🇧🇦🇺 IFB RT @Patriot4Trump_L: CORONAVIRUS BAD NEWS: AstraZeneca The Maker Of The Coronavirus Vaccine Had To Pause The Testing After Patient Falls Si… 3 hours ago

HowardCardell

Cardell K.Howard RT @FOX29philly: A large, Phase 3 trial testing the coronavirus vaccine has been paused by AstraZeneca after an unexplained illness appears… 3 hours ago

Danniedean5

Dannie RT @sfchronicle: AstraZeneca’s suspension of final testing of its potential COVID-19 vaccine while it investigates a volunteer’s illness sh… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ask Dr. Nandi: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer

A coronavirus vaccine trial has been paused due to a "potentially unexplained illness” that developed in a study participant.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:44Published
Reporter Update: Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Put On Hold [Video]

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Put On Hold

KDKA's Dr. Maria is talking to local doctors about why coronavirus vaccine trial by AstraZeneca has been put on hold.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
AstraZenca pauses coronavirus vaccine trials [Video]

AstraZenca pauses coronavirus vaccine trials

One company has paused its trials for a coronavirus vaccine because of possible side effects. Astrazenca was in the late stages of its testing when a participant came down with some type of sickness.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published