Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Official

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian Official

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, made the nomination.


Trump Admits to Downplaying Coronavirus Threat in New Bob Woodward Book

The veteran journalist's new book is titled 'Rage' Woodward conducted interviews with Trump from December 2019 through July 2020.

The Woodward Revelations

 In March, Trump admitted he was downplaying the coronavirus: This is your morning tip sheet.
US election polls: Biden holds eight-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Prize

 An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker said Wednesday that he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle..
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after Israel-UAE peace accord

 US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize over the deal his administration brokered between Israel and the United Arab..
Norwegian MP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

A Norwegian MP said he nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel PeacePrize for his efforts in the Middle East.

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal

EXCLUSIVE: Just weeks after helping to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates...
‘Very hard to deny’ Trump earned Nobel Peace Prize with Mideast breakthrough: Newt Gingrich

“I’m delighted that a Norwegian parliamentarian would nominate President Trump for the Nobel...
Right-wing Norwegian politician nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for the second time

Thousands of people including members of parliaments, university professors and past laureates can...
US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News [Video]

US Presidents & controversial Nobel Prize wins | Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for a second time for the Nobel Peace Prize, but he is not the first US President to be named as a candidate for the honour. If Trump does win the Prize, he..

India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China tensions: India fully prepared, will retaliate say sources | Oneindia News

India will retaliate if its defences on heights are breached say govt sources; Delhi govt junks need for prescription for Covid test; Kangana warns Uddhav Thackeray, uses 'tu' to address him; Sharad..

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News [Video]

US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 | Oneindia News

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal. The nomination was submitted by Christian..

