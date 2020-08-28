Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.


Chelsea F.C. Chelsea F.C. Association football club in London, England

Chelsea Football Club Owner Donates Millions to Zionist Settler Group

 LONDON (Dispatches) – Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich has donated almost $102 million to a far-right Zionist settler organization which displaces..
WorldNews
Thiago Silva has 'high hopes' for young Chelsea side [Video]

New signing Thiago Silva wants to win the Premier League with Chelsea. TheBrazilian defender outlined his vision at a press conference to mark hisarrival at the London club.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Silva says age not a problem as he starts his Chelsea career [Video]

Silva ready for new challenge at Chelsea

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Lampard confirms Rennes goalkeeper Mendy undergoing medical at Chelsea [Video]

Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms [Video]

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to complete his move to Chelseafrom Rennes on Tuesday, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Frank Lampard Frank Lampard English association football player and manager

Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake [Video]

Frank Lampard has admitted he will fight to boost Kepa Arrizabalaga’s brittleconfidence after the goalkeeper’s latest mistake in Chelsea’s 2-0 PremierLeague loss to Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships [Video]

New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz talks about how he's settling in at the club,teaming up with fellow Germany international Kai Havertz and how manager FrankLampard can improve his game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

In-demand Werner chose Chelsea 'to win titles'

 Chelsea forward Timo Werner says Frank Lampard's vision and the desire to win titles made him choose Stamford Bridge over other options.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Championship side Brentford knock West Brom out of EFL Cup

 Brentford fight back twice before beating Premier League West Brom on penalties in an entertaining third-round EFL Cup tie.
BBC News
West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

West Ham: David Moyes, Issa Diop & Josh Cullen test positive for coronavirus

 West Ham United manager David Moyes and two of the Premier League club's players test positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

West Ham boss Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

 West Ham United manager David Moyes and two of the Premier League club's players test positive for coronavirus.
BBC News

Hakim Ziyech Hakim Ziyech Moroccan footballer


Kai Havertz Kai Havertz German footballer

Chelsea's Havertz not burdened by 71 million pound price tag [Video]

Hefty price-tag not a worry for Havertz

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal [Video]

Chelsea complete the signing of Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Thiago Silva Thiago Silva Brazilian footballer

Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva [Video]

Former Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva has signed for Chelsea less than a week after being on the losing side in the Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Ben Chilwell Ben Chilwell English association football player


Malang Sarr Malang Sarr French association football player

Frank Lampard knows the pressure is on at Chelsea after splashing the cash

Frank Lampard has admitted he knows just how much expectations will rise at Chelsea after the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

‘Expectations will rise hugely’ – Frank Lampard admits pressure on him has mounted following Chelsea’s big summer spend

Frank Lampard has admitted he is conscious of his expectations at Chelsea in light of the clubs’s...
talkSPORT - Published

News24.com | Frank Lampard expects added pressure after Chelsea spending spree

Frank Lampard admits expectations at Chelsea will soar after an expensive recruitment drive ahead of...
News24 - Published


Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win [Video]

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lampard: Kepa has to stay strong [Video]

Frank Lampard says Kepa Arrizabalaga has his support after the goalkeeper's mistake against Liverpool as Chelsea finalise a deal to sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Lampard: I can take plenty of positives [Video]

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says there were still lots of positives to take from the game despite being beaten 2-0 at home to Liverpool in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK