Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash

Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.
West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..
