Frank Lampard insists big-spending Chelsea will not “jump too far ahead ofourselves”, pouring cold water on an immediate Premier League title challenge.Chelsea have paid out more than £200million to recruit Hakim Ziyech, TimoWerner, Kai Havertz , Thiago Silva , Ben Chilwell and Malang Sarr.

Frank Lampard looking to manage expectations at Chelsea after splashing the cash

Chelsea sign former PSG centre back Thiago Silva Former Paris St Germain captain Thiago Silva has signed for Chelsea less than a week after being on the losing side in the Champions League final.

Chelsea sign Germany midfielder Havertz on five-year deal Chelsea complete the signing of Germany's highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract.

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tieagainst Hull. The manager and both players immediately left the stadium andreturned home. All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public HealthEngland and Premier League guidelines and protocols. Tuesday’s match wentahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of theteam.

Chelsea forward Timo Werner says Frank Lampard's vision and the desire to win titles made him choose Stamford Bridge over other options.

Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz talks about how he's settling in at the club,teaming up with fellow Germany international Kai Havertz and how manager FrankLampard can improve his game.

Frank Lampard vows to support Kepa Arrizabalaga after another costly mistake Frank Lampard has admitted he will fight to boost Kepa Arrizabalaga’s brittleconfidence after the goalkeeper’s latest mistake in Chelsea’s 2-0 PremierLeague loss to Liverpool.

Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy undergoing Chelsea medical, Lampard confirms Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to complete his move to Chelseafrom Rennes on Tuesday, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Silva says age not a problem as he starts his Chelsea career Silva ready for new challenge at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has 'high hopes' for young Chelsea side New signing Thiago Silva wants to win the Premier League with Chelsea. TheBrazilian defender outlined his vision at a press conference to mark hisarrival at the London club.

