Mourinho hails victory over Chelsea in Carabao Cup

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with the media after his side's win onpenalties over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, and on his player Eric Dier's callof nature in the second half.

Spurs were restricted to 10 men as Dier made atoilet stop, but after the match ended 1-1 the north London club won 5-4 onpenalties.

Mourinho also played down an apparent sideline spat with Chelseaboss Frank Lampard.


Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can [Video]

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory [Video]

Tottenham forced to move goalposts ahead of Shkendija victory

Jose Mourinho revealed how Tottenham were forced to move the goalposts aheadof their Europa League qualifying win over Shkendija. Spurs needed goals fromSon Heung-min and Harry Kane in the final 20 minutes to beat their NorthMacedonian hosts 3-1 and go through to next week’s play-off against MaccabiHaifa.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Mourinho promises to honour North Macedonian journalist's late father [Video]

Mourinho promises to honour North Macedonian journalist's late father

Tottenham manager resumes news conference and confirms he will carry out special request.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:41Published

Eric Dier runs down tunnel: Tottenham defender says 'nature was calling'

 Tottenham's Eric Dier said "nature was calling" when he ran off the pitch in the middle of a Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea.
BBC News

Carabao Cup: Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (5-4 pens) - Spurs progress on spot-kicks

 Mason Mount misses the fifth penalty as Tottenham edge past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup fifth round.
BBC News

Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties in Carabao Cup

 Mason Mount misses the fifth penalty as Tottenham edge past Chelsea on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the Carabao Cup fifth round.
BBC News

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

'New handball rule a massive problem' - Spurs' Dier on controversial penalty

 The new handball rule is a "massive problem" and "something has to change", says Tottenham defender Eric Dier.
BBC News

More VAR handball drama as Newcastle snatch point at Spurs

 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Newcastle United 1 A football match took place here, and occasionally a fairly engaging one, but once again the story revolves around..
WorldNews

Lampard jumps to Kepa defence, says Kepa not leaving Chelsea [Video]

Lampard jumps to Kepa defence, says Kepa not leaving Chelsea

Blues' boss says that under-fire stopper still very much part of his plans

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published
Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair [Video]

Frank Lampard: Kepa Arrizabalaga criticism slightly unfair

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard refused to say whether Kepa Arrizabalaga hasplayed his last match for the club, calling the criticism of the goalkeeper"unfair".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Lampard reflects on 'big lesson' for Chelsea - plus vote for your favourite comeback

 Trailing 3-0 at half-time, Chelsea hit back to draw 3-3 at West Brom but where does it rank in the list of great Premier League comebacks?
BBC News

Jorginho to Arsenal if Chelsea buy Rice - Saturday's gossip

 Lampard wants Chelsea to make move for Rice, Tottenham in talks to sign Skriniar, Sevilla expect second Kounde offer from Man City, plus more.
BBC News

'Fate worse than death': Assange may end up at Colorado Supermax jail, UK court told

 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would have to be "almost dying" to get out of arguably the most notorious prison in the United States if convicted of espionage..
New Zealand Herald

David Attenborough broke a world record on Instagram

 Sir David Attenborough opens an art exhibition on January 10, 2020, in London, England. | Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

David Attenborough’s..
The Verge

Meghan loses latest court battle with U.K. tabloid newspaper

 LONDON — Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London’s High Court..
WorldNews

Hundreds of stories of sexual assault at colleges shared on Instagram

 Anonymous accounts have been set up at more than two dozen academic institutions in the United States, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and they're being..
CBS News

Tottenham v Chelsea LIVE commentary: Jose Mourinho faces former club in Carabao Cup fourth round clash

London rivals Tottenham and Chelsea go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight as Jose...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Football.london


Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho involved in heated touchline row during Tottenham vs Chelsea Carabao Cup clash

Tensions were rising between Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fourth...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily StarFootball.london


Spurs expected team vs Chelsea as Mourinho makes changes but no spot for Dele

Spurs expected team vs Chelsea as Mourinho makes changes but no spot for Dele Here's the team we reckon Jose Mourinho will pick as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Chelsea in the Carabao...
Football.london - Published


Jose: We can't fight for Carabao Cup [Video]

Jose: We can't fight for Carabao Cup

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho explains why his team cannot 'fight for the Carabao Cup' ahead of the fourth round match against Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:13Published
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published