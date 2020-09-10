Global  
 

Dame Diana Rigg Has Died

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Dame Diana Rigg Has Died
R.I.P.

Dame Diana Rigg, star of 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Avengers,' dead at 82

English actress Dame Diana Rigg, known for her work in “The Avengers,” “Game of Thrones” and...
Dame Diana Rigg remembered as actress who ‘swept all before her’

Dame Diana Rigg has been remembered as an actress who “swept all before her” after her death at...
In Pictures: Dame Diana Rigg from stage to screen

From Emma Peel to Olenna Tyrell, Dame Diana Rigg had a long and successful career playing feisty...
