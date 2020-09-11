The Unethical Entanglement Of William Barr
The Department of Justice is stepping in to argue for President Donald Trump in a defamation lawsuit going back to the 1990s.
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-QuarantineUS Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..
U.S. Attorney General William Barr meets with Cherokee Nation for roundtable discussionUnited States Attorney General William Barr was in Oklahoma for a roundtable discussion with the Cherokee Nation regarding the the landmark Supreme Court McGirt decision.
US Attorney General William Barr Compares COVID-19 Lockdowns to SlaveryAttorney General William Barr made the comments on Wednesday while onstage for an event at Hillsdale College.