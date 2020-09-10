Reporter Update: Friday Night Football During The Pandemic
Friday night football is on in western Pennsylvania, but because of coronavirus it will look a lot different; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
High School Football Set To Return With Changes In PlaceWith students returning to school, this also means the return of high school sports. But the Friday night lights will look different this year; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
Schools Look For New Ways To Bring The Friday Night Lights Experience To FansHigh school football kicks off in western Pennsylvania, and while the ban on fans is no longer in place, the 250 gathering limit still stands. KDKA's Nicole Ford reports on how schools are still..
Magee and Collins football under quarantineCOVID-19 has impacted the football season for Magee and Collins High School. They played against each other Friday night and now over 100 people are quarantining as a result. One of Magee's players..