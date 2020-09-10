Global  
 

Reporter Update: Friday Night Football During The Pandemic

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Friday night football is on in western Pennsylvania, but because of coronavirus it will look a lot different; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.


High School Football Set To Return With Changes In Place [Video]

High School Football Set To Return With Changes In Place

With students returning to school, this also means the return of high school sports. But the Friday night lights will look different this year; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:29Published
Schools Look For New Ways To Bring The Friday Night Lights Experience To Fans [Video]

Schools Look For New Ways To Bring The Friday Night Lights Experience To Fans

High school football kicks off in western Pennsylvania, and while the ban on fans is no longer in place, the 250 gathering limit still stands. KDKA's Nicole Ford reports on how schools are still..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:50Published
Magee and Collins football under quarantine [Video]

Magee and Collins football under quarantine

COVID-19 has impacted the football season for Magee and Collins High School. They played against each other Friday night and now over 100 people are quarantining as a result. One of Magee's players..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:04Published