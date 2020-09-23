Friday Night Frenzy: WCPO's Game of the Week

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:45s - Published 6 minutes ago

WCPO 9 Sports Reporter Reggie Wilson breaks down a Winton Woods victory over Anderson, plus highlights from Mason vs.

WELCOME BACK TO THE FRENZY!!IT'S TIME FOR THE GAME OF THEWEEK!!ááANDERSON & WINTONWOODS!ááTHE WARRIORS..LOOKNGTO STAY ATOP THE E-C-C..ááWHILE ANDERSON,HOPES TO GETA MARQUEE ROAD WIN..AND JOINING US FROM THE STADIUMTO BREAK-DOWN TONIGHT'S GAME..IS REGGIE WILSON..REGGIE, TAKEIT AWAY!Coming into the game, WintonWoods senior quarterbackMiChale Wingfield said hewanted to hang 40 on Andersonand he was not playing.

Earlyon, this thing turned into atrack meet.Opening possessionJackson Kuhn turned into TonyRomo making plays... leads tothis touchdown pass to AndrewWilliams. Anderson up 7-0 andMike Dyer is taking notes.Backcome the Warriors... TyrekSpikes takes it in from acouple yards out and the gameis tied.A little later itturns into the MiChaleWingfield show... keeps it fora collision at the goalline... advantage Wingfield...he says weight room homie...Winton Woods up 21-13.He's notdone... Wingfield activatesthe wings on the field and heis gone... flying 60 yards tothe house!Winton Woods rolls48-13."Soon as I got here Itold them I'm trying to put 40plus, 40 plus, 40 plus.

I toldthe defense they're gonna stop'em, they're gonna stop em,they're gonna stop em andthat's what they did.""I'vethought he's been big timeEvery game this year buttonight he was kind of in agroove.

He settled us down, hemade decisions, he madechecks, he communicated withthe coaches what he seen, whathe liked, what he didn't like.The kid's a winner man.

He's aspecial kid."So the Warriorsimprove to 5 and Oh.

They hostTurpin next week for thechance to win their conferencefor the first time since 2011.Anderson hosts Milford.

AtWinton Woods, Reggie Wilson,WCPO 9 Sports.MASON & HAMILTON,IN A BIG GMCMATCHUP..MASON,UNBEATEN..ANDLEADING BY ONE IN THE 4THQUARTER..==BUT MALIK VERDON!!..BOUNCIN' OFF DUDES..FALLINGINTO THE ENDZONE..ááPUTSHAMILTON UP, 12-7..AND THATSCORE WOULDHOLD!!ááFIRST LOSS OF THESEASON FOR MASON..AND LOOKOUT..HAMILTON'S WON 3-STRAIGHT!!BOTH FAIRFIELDAND LAKOTAEAST...HAD BIG SURPRISES FORUS LAST WEEK..ááFAIRFIELD LEDLAKOTA WEST,FOR MOST OF THEGAME..ááAND LAKOTA EAST,BEATPRINCETON..IT WAS PRINCETON'SFIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON.LAKOTA EAST,WAS WINLESS AT THETIME..ááNOW THEY PLAY ONEANOTHER..FAIRFIELD QB TALONFISHER, LEFT THE GAME WITH ANINJURY..EAST LED 20-0 BEFOREFAIRFIELD'S BACKUP QB KI'ARRANLOVE LEADS THE COMEBACK...ááDEEP TO TRENT STEPHENSON FORTHE 54 YARD TD CATCH, THEYLEAD BY 1, LATE..==THUNDERHAWKS QB TJ KATHMANFINDS CHARLIE KENRICH DOWNFIELD FOR A 60 PASS AND CATCH.==2.5 SECONDS LEFT.

TREVORHOFFMAN, IN TO CLOSE IT OUT.HIS 20 YD FG JUST GETS OVERTHE CROSSBAR.==LAKOTA EAST WINS AT 23-21.-03: ESTAB SHOT OF PRINCETONCOACH MIKE DANIELS RAISINGARMS AS VIKES TAKE THE FIELD-13: PRINCETON CORNER DEYLINWHITE TURNS DEFENSE INTOOFFENSE.

PICK-6 AND PRINCETONLED EARLY.-22: MIDDIES ANSWER.JOSH BRYANT GOES LEFT, FUMBLESAS HE CROSSES THE GOAL LINE.REF CALLS IT A TD.

GAME TIEDAT 7.-28: VIKINGS QB MEKHILYNN HAS TIME, AND HE DEANGELOFOSTER OPEN DOWNFIELD.PRINCETON REBOUNDS WITH A56-24 WI