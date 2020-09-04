How does the new NHS contact tracing app work?

A 102-year-old retired nurse has completed her 102nd charity walk on herbirthday. During lockdown, Joan Rich set a goal of walking 102 laps of herlocal park before her 102nd birthday on September 11. Following in Captain SirThomas Moore’s footsteps, the former auxiliary nurse and Second World Warveteran wanted to raise money for the NHS she worked in for much of herlife.Using her frame, or pushing her wheelchair, Mrs Rich walked a 560-metreroute from her home in Felixstowe, Suffolk, around Allenby Park, and back.
The number of people that can attend social gatherings will be slashed to sixin England following a rise in coronavirus cases across the UK. From Monday,people will not be allowed to meet in large groups at private homes, parks,pubs and restaurants, although there are some exemptions. It comes afterEngland's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientificadviser Sir Patrick Vallance agreed urgent action is needed after the numberof daily positive cases rose to almost 3,000. Meanwhile, in Scotland, up toeight people are allowed to meet indoors, while groups of 15 from up to fivehouseholds are permitted outdoors, but people should maintain a socialdistance. In Wales, up to 30 people can meet outdoors and in Northern Irelandthe number is 15.
Shoppers stocked up on food and there were long queues for Covid-19 testing asthe Welsh county borough of Caerphilly prepared to go into local lockdown,following a “significant rise” in coronavirus cases. From 6pm on Tuesday,people will not be allowed to enter or leave the area without a reasonableexcuse, the Welsh Government said. There have been 133 new Covid-19 cases inCaerphilly county borough over the past seven days, equivalent to a rate of55.4 cases per 100,000 population.This is the highest rate in Wales and one ofthe highest in the UK – and case numbers are expected to rise, the WelshGovernment said.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says that he is concerned over reports that some ofthe city's residents have been told they would only be able to receiveCovid-19 test if they travelled to the Isle of Wight or Cardiff.
In a matter of weeks, Coloradans will be able to see if they've been in contact with another Coloradan who tested positive for coronavirus - that's if both parties download a new app. Gov. Jared Polis..