How does the new NHS contact tracing app work?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp.

The app, which is currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight and inthe London Borough of Newham, will launch on September 24 and will use thecodes as part of contact tracing.


