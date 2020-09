Nearly one dozen new small businesses - mostly women-and minority-owned, will open along downtown Cincinnati's West Fourth Street by the end of 2020, bucking a trend during economic upheaval.



Related videos from verified sources Does Madisonville development have enough parking?



With new developments cropping up across Madisonville's Business District, some owners and leaders in the neighborhood want to know: where is everyone going to park? Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:26 Published 5 days ago Microgrants helping Cincinnati's minority-owned businesses survive pandemic



The grants offered by the Collective Action Group are small — about $500 — but can be life-changing for small business owners, especially those whose businesses are too new to qualify for.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:09 Published 2 weeks ago Couple Opens New Pizzeria During Pandemic



While it's no secret that restaurants are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, one couple was able to expand their pizza business to Robinson Township. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with them about.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:27 Published on July 31, 2020