Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his hair star in new Head & Shoulders commercial
J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of SilenceOn Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans in the first NFL game of the season.
Olathe West alumnus shares unique career pathThe start of the school year looks much different for a University of Central Missouri freshman, but not because of COVID-19. It's because he's living in a Warrensburg fire station.
Sign thefts frustrate homeownersAt least one dozen signs backing the Black Lives Matter movement and the Democratic presidential ticket were ripped out of yards in the Greenway Fields neighbord in Kansas City, Missouri.