India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49 lakh mark

With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 49 lakh mark on Sep 15.

The spike of 83,809 new cases and 1,054 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 tally stands at 49,30,237 including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated and 80,776 deaths.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,83,12,273 samples tested up to Sep 14 for COVID-19.

Of these, 10,72,845 samples were tested yesterday.


