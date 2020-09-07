India's COVID-19 tally crosses 49 lakh mark

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; 1000 daily deaths; Covid cloud on monsoon session as 29 MPs test positive; Manish Sisodia tests positive; Delhi govt's special assembly ends in scare. Watch the full video for more details.
With continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, India crossed 48 lakh mark on Sep 14. The spike of 92,071 new cases and 1,136 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 48,46,428 including 9,86,598 active cases, 37,80,108 cured/discharged/migrated and 79,722 death. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5,72,39,428 samples tested up to Sep 13 for COVID-19. Of these, 9,78,500 samples were tested yesterday.
Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which include 9,73,175 active patients and 37,02,596 people who have recovered from the deadly virus which have claimed the lives of 78,586 people after 1,114 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,71,702 COVID-19 samples were conducted on September 12, pushing the testing figure till yesterday at 5,62,60,928.
