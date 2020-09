Big Ten Football Announces October Return Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:05s - Published 3 minutes ago Big Ten Football Announces October Return The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that football games will start the weekend of October 23-24. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AGO, THE BIG TENPOSTPONED FALLSPORTS CITINGCONCERNS OVERCOVID-19...BUT WHAT ADIFFERENCE A MONTHMAKES...THE LEAGUE NOWREVERSING COURSEANNOUNCING TODAYFOOTBALL GAMES WILLBEGIN NEXTMONTH...BUT NO FANSIN THE STANDS ...GAMES SCHEDULED TOSTART THE WEEKENDOF OCTOBER 23RD AND24TH ...TEAMS WILL PLAY EIGHTREGULAR SEASONCONTESTS STRAIGHTTHROUGH WITHOUT ABYE WEEK...THEN ON DECEMBER19TH, THE LEAGUE WILLHOLD IT'S TITLE GAMEAS WELL AS OTHERMATCHUPS FEATURINGTHE NUMBER TWOTEAMS IN EACHDIVISION, THE NUMBERTHREE TEAMS AND SOFORTH...IN THE LAST FEWMINUTES I ASKED A-DBILL MOOS ABOUT HOWTHE PROGRAM ISREACTING...MOOS: TO COME TO APLACE LIKE THEUNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKATO PLAY IN TRULY THE BIGTIME.ONE OF THE PREMIEREPROGRAMS IN FOOTBALLHISTORY AND NOWTHEY'RE GOING TO GET TODO THAT, NOT AS THEY'DHOPED WITH 90,000 INMEMORIAL STADIUM.THAT WILL COME BACK INTIME.BUT THEY'RE GOING TO BEABLE TO GET TO PLAY ANDTHAT'S GOING TO BE SOVALUABLE FOR EVERYONE.NO WORD YET ON HOWOR IF THIS WILL EFFECTOTHER FALL SPORTSLIKE VOLLEYBALL...AN OFFICIAL FOOTBALL