Jim Carrey to Play Joe Biden on 'Saturday Night Live'

Im a Linda too RT @BreitbartNews: Separated at birth? https://t.co/vulQBtp6jk 54 seconds ago

Desiree Jackson RT @TMZ: Jim Carrey Set to Play Joe Biden in New 'SNL' Season https://t.co/feCGfw6RL0 2 minutes ago

Aditi Das RT @CNN: "Saturday Night Live" has found its Joe Biden. Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president when the var… 2 minutes ago

Gail fiorini RT @Drewdferguson: Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live https://t.co/gK1toJ3Wow 3 minutes ago

Time Out Miami The show returns with a limited audience on October 3 🙌 (Via Time Out Film) https://t.co/qdhBcxZLaq 4 minutes ago

Celebrity and Movies : News International Jim Carrey will play former US Vice President and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday Nigh… https://t.co/87EepS5Khk 4 minutes ago

Time Out Los Angeles The show returns with a limited audience on October 3 🙌 (Via Time Out Film) https://t.co/AQ631y29gM 5 minutes ago