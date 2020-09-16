Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal

The Liberty Medal celebration will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m.

On the Constitution Center website.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court to Stick With Arguments via Telephone, for Now

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will start its new term next month the way it ended the last one,...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

crisko

crisko 🌊 RT @Helen_Colosimo: Constitution Day Liberty Medal Ceremony 6:30 p.m. EDT; Streaming live, National Constitution Center site. Awarding to H… 6 minutes ago

Helen_Colosimo

Helen Colosimo Constitution Day Liberty Medal Ceremony 6:30 p.m. EDT; Streaming live, National Constitution Center site. Awarding… https://t.co/EvodjNhwZG 8 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal During Virtual Event. https://t.co/Y3zLtsOZuc 16 minutes ago

birdswildlife

Seth RT @santafeopera: Today, Thu. Sep. 17, 2020, at 6:30 PM ET, the National Constitution Center will award its 32nd annual Liberty Medal in a… 3 hours ago

santafeopera

Santa Fe Opera Today, Thu. Sep. 17, 2020, at 6:30 PM ET, the National Constitution Center will award its 32nd annual Liberty Meda… https://t.co/xzEU9Bmaj8 3 hours ago

rieb6611

Rie Bantang 🌊 RT @FiberSamra: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87 years old, and a cancer survivor! Think about that if you are not in love w… 3 hours ago

LibFSU

FSU Ort Library Today at 6:30, join the National Constitution Center honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the 20… https://t.co/bKoicztRGX 3 hours ago

daddykool

Armen Devejian 🏴‍☠️ The National Constitution Center will award its 32nd annual Liberty Medal tonight to the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsb… https://t.co/AzpCDDAPD6 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pa. Supreme Court Issues Rulings On Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Pa. Supreme Court Issues Rulings On Mail-In Ballots

The state Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party’s request to order a three-day extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:05Published
Family of DUI victim reacts to NV Supreme Court ruling [Video]

Family of DUI victim reacts to NV Supreme Court ruling

A major decision that will affect how prosecutors pursue deadly DUI cases. The Nevada Supreme Court ruling Monday, murder charges can’t be brought forward in deadly DUI cases. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:16Published
Nevada Supreme Court rules no murder charges in deadly DUI cases [Video]

Nevada Supreme Court rules no murder charges in deadly DUI cases

A major decision that will affect how prosecutors pursue deadly DUI cases. The Nevada Supreme Court ruling Monday, murder charges can’t be brought forward in deadly DUI cases. Jeremy Chen reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:27Published