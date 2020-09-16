Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal
The Liberty Medal celebration will be streamed live at 6:30 p.m.
On the Constitution Center website.
crisko 🌊 RT @Helen_Colosimo: Constitution Day Liberty Medal Ceremony 6:30 p.m. EDT; Streaming live, National Constitution Center site. Awarding to H… 6 minutes ago
Helen Colosimo Constitution Day Liberty Medal Ceremony 6:30 p.m. EDT; Streaming live, National Constitution Center site. Awarding… https://t.co/EvodjNhwZG 8 minutes ago
CBS Philly Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg To Receive 2020 Liberty Medal During Virtual Event. https://t.co/Y3zLtsOZuc 16 minutes ago
Seth RT @santafeopera: Today, Thu. Sep. 17, 2020, at 6:30 PM ET, the National Constitution Center will award its 32nd annual Liberty Medal in a… 3 hours ago
Santa Fe Opera Today, Thu. Sep. 17, 2020, at 6:30 PM ET, the National Constitution Center will award its 32nd annual Liberty Meda… https://t.co/xzEU9Bmaj8 3 hours ago
Rie Bantang 🌊 RT @FiberSamra: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is 87 years old, and a cancer survivor! Think about that if you are not in love w… 3 hours ago
FSU Ort Library Today at 6:30, join the National Constitution Center honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the 20… https://t.co/bKoicztRGX 3 hours ago
Armen Devejian 🏴☠️ The National Constitution Center will award its 32nd annual Liberty Medal tonight to the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsb… https://t.co/AzpCDDAPD6 4 hours ago
