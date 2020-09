JSU has one football coach on deck

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:11s - Published 9 minutes ago

He spoke not too long ago about doing what he needs to do in order to keep the team ready and putting the program first.

But JSU Offensive Coordinator TC Taylor is the interim head coach and he is also a viable candidate.

Yes, the name Deion Sanders has been hovering all around Jackson State to be their next head football coach.

WOULDN'T BE SURPRISE IF THEOTHER NAME WE'VE BEEN HEARINGTHISWHOLE TIME WILL BE NAMED THEHEAD COAAND THAT'S OFFENSIVE COORDINATORTCTAYLOR.

HE WAS PROMPTED TO OC ATTHEEND OF LAST YEAR AND WAS NAMEDTHE INTERIMHEAD COACH WHEN JOHN HENDRICKWAS LET GO.

ITALKED TO HIM RECENTLY ABOUTLEADING THETIGERS AND HOW HE'S HOLDING DOWNTHEFORT UNTIL A OFFICIAL DECISIONIS MAD WELL JUST TAKE IT ONE DAY AT ATIMEYOU KNOW I'M NOT TRYING TO DO TOTOO MUCH OR DO TOO MUCH I'M JUSTTRYING TO DO THE JOB.

YOU KNOWLIKE I SAID I'M LEAVING THAT UPTO AD ROBINSON.

HE'S GOING TO AGREAT JOB OF LEADING THECHARGE OF CHOOSING THE NEXT GUYTO LEAD THIS FOOTBALTEAM AND LIKE I SAID I'M JUSTTRYING TO TO TAKE IT ONE DAY ATATIME AND NOT TRYING TO DO TO TOOMUCH.

REGARDLESS OF WHO IS HERE,COACH HENDRICKS IS NOT HEREANYMORE AND I'NOT HERE, IT DOESN'T MATTER.IT'S ABOUT THE PROGRAM.

IT'S ALLABOUT THE PROGRAM.

REGARDLESS WEWANT TO CONTINUETO GROW THIS PROGRAM AND GIVETHE FANS THE BEST PRODUCT WECAN.WE'LL KEEP YOU UPDATED AS JSUNEARS THEIR HEAD FOOTBALL COACHDECISION.

THAT'S IT FOR SPORTS.WE'LL BE RIGHT BACK.