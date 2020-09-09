'The Batman' resumes production after Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:48s - Published 'The Batman' resumes production after Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test The Batman is back in business, as Robert Pattinson has been cleared since his positive COVID-19 diagnoses to get back on set. 0

