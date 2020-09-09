Global  
 

'The Batman' resumes production after Pattinson’s positive COVID-19 test

The Batman is back in business, as Robert Pattinson has been cleared since his positive COVID-19 diagnoses to get back on set.


‘The Batman’ Resumes Filming, Stephen Colbert Launches State-by-State Voter Guide & More | THR News [Video]

Robert Pattinson is back on ‘The Batman’ set after the film went into hiatus for COVID-19 precautions, Stephen Colbert is educating voters on how to cast their ballots in each state and Jerry Harris from ‘Cheers’ has been charged.

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse [Video]

Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus. The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday. Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers. The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.

Maisie Williams wants to follow in Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's footsteps [Video]

Maisie Williams apparently wants to follow a similar career path to Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

‘The Batman’ Resumes Production in the UK After Positive COVID-19 Test

“The Batman” has resumed production in the U.K. after a cast member tested positive for...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayMid-Day



