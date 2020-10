A grim milestone: Florida coronavirus death toll passes 13,000

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 weeks ago

Eight days after surpassing 12,000, the Florida total coronavirus death toll of residents passed 13,000.

THAN 30 MILLION COVID-19 CASESHAVE BEEN RECORDED AROUND THEWORLD.

THAT'S ACCORDING TODATA FROM JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY.THE GRIM MILESTONE COMES NINEMONTHS AFTER THE FIRST CASESWERE DETECTED IN THE CHINESECITY OF WUHAN.

THE U-S LEADSWITH THE MOST INFECTIONS ANDDEATHS.

INDIA AND BRAZIL ROUNDOUT THE TOP THREE SINCE THESTART OF THE PANDEMIC, MORETHAN 943-THOUSAND DEATHS HAVEBEEN REGISTERED WORLDWIDE.HERE'S THE LATEST CORONAVIRUSNUMBERS IN FLORIDA.

THE STATEHEALTH DEPARTMENT REPORTEDANOTHER 145 PEOPLE HAVE DIEDFROM THE VIRUS.

THAT PUSHESTHE DEATH TOLL PASSED 13-THOUSAND.

THE STATE ALSOREPORTED 3- THOUSAND-255 NEWCOVID CASES OUT OF80-THOUSAND-700 TESTS RELEASEDYESTERDAY.

THAT'S A POSITIVIRATE OF 4-POINT-4 PERCENT.THIS MORNING, THE CLAY COU