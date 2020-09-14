Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rosh Hashanah Starts At Sundown

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Rosh Hashanah Starts At Sundown
The Jewish high holidays begin today with Rosh Hashanah at sundown.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Stem cells, like Rosh Hashanah, give the opportunity to be reborn

Stem cells, like Rosh Hashanah, give the opportunity to be reborn Rosh Hashanah is עולם הרת Harat Olam– the pregnancy of the world. It is our responsibility...
Jerusalem Post - Published

Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Rosh Hashanah As Families Plan Smaller Gatherings Due To Coronavirus

The high holidays on the Jewish calendar are approaching with Rosh Hashanah beginning Friday, but the...
CBS 2 - Published

This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government

This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government On Rosh Hashanah we should pray God makes our selfish leaders realize they must change their behavior...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Tweets about this

WotHhhs

hhhsWOT @Rosh Hashanah, means "head of the year" in Hebrew and celebration starts tomorrow, at sundown. It is a time for r… https://t.co/QI5dWY3jkd 52 minutes ago

ArtistJamieRoxx

Jamie Roxx Tonight, Sept 18, 2020 our #Jewish friends are celebrating #RoshHashanah starts at sundown: the Jewish New Year (Ye… https://t.co/alRRyEXTL2 2 hours ago

willoftzeentch

יידיש שרעק me: I will go to the store and get holiday foods at the beginning of the week Monday: sudden pain and vomiting (not… https://t.co/QdIIx0b0Xt 6 hours ago

hhhsSADD1

@hhhsSADD Rosh Hashanah, means "head of the year" in Hebrew and celebration starts tomorrow, at sundown. It is a time for re… https://t.co/GLJBryzPAZ 8 hours ago

being_asaya

Asaya 🇺🇸 @KamVTV This guy is toast! Pandering to the Jews I suppose??! Also, Rosh Hashanah starts tomorrow at Sundown. 9 hours ago

amhecht

Biden-Harris or Kiss it Good Bye! Your Choice! Trump’s only religion is worship of himself, but what about Jared. The Days of Repentance, The time between Rosh H… https://t.co/3Ni6RkWMWo 12 hours ago

ForrestDunbarAK

Forrest Dunbar I suppose Erev Rosh Hashanah actually starts at sundown tonight. Slightly different conception of "days" than we typically consider. 12 hours ago

SamBoltax

samboltax rosh hashanah starts tomorrow @ sundown! eeeeek! I love Rosh. 5781, i hope you will be a good year! #ShanaTovaUmetuka17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services [Video]

South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah Services

CBS4's Dave Warren reports on how they are going the extra mile for the Jewish New Year.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days [Video]

Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy Days

The coronavirus pandemic means Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will look very different. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published