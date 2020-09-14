Rosh Hashanah Starts At Sundown

hhhsWOT @Rosh Hashanah, means "head of the year" in Hebrew and celebration starts tomorrow, at sundown.
It is a time for r… https://t.co/QI5dWY3jkd 52 minutes ago
Jamie Roxx Tonight, Sept 18, 2020 our #Jewish friends are celebrating #RoshHashanah starts at sundown: the Jewish New Year (Ye… https://t.co/alRRyEXTL2 2 hours ago
יידיש שרעק me: I will go to the store and get holiday foods at the beginning of the week
Monday: sudden pain and vomiting (not… https://t.co/QdIIx0b0Xt 6 hours ago
@hhhsSADD Rosh Hashanah, means "head of the year" in Hebrew and celebration starts tomorrow, at sundown.
It is a time for re… https://t.co/GLJBryzPAZ 8 hours ago
Asaya 🇺🇸 @KamVTV This guy is toast! Pandering to the Jews I suppose??! Also, Rosh Hashanah starts tomorrow at Sundown. 9 hours ago
Biden-Harris or Kiss it Good Bye! Your Choice! Trump’s only religion is worship of himself, but what about Jared. The Days of Repentance, The time between Rosh H… https://t.co/3Ni6RkWMWo 12 hours ago
Forrest Dunbar I suppose Erev Rosh Hashanah actually starts at sundown tonight. Slightly different conception of "days" than we typically consider. 12 hours ago
samboltax rosh hashanah starts tomorrow @ sundown! eeeeek! I love Rosh. 5781, i hope you will be a good year! #ShanaTovaUmetuka! 17 hours ago
South Florida Jewish Organizations Helping Residents Who Can't Attend Rosh Hashanah ServicesCBS4's Dave Warren reports on how they are going the extra mile for the Jewish New Year.
Synagogue Prepares To Live Stream Services For Jewish High Holy DaysThe coronavirus pandemic means Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will look very different. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.