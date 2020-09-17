Global  
 

Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in theUK, as scientists reported the “widespread growth” of the virus across thecountry.


Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

UK 'now seeing a second wave' of Covid-19

 Boris Johnson says he doesn't want another lockdown - but national measures may need to be tightened.
BBC News
Boris Johnson visits vaccine research lab [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford which is leading the research into a vaccine for Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:31Published

Some UK bars to close early amid rising COVID-19 infections

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Thursday that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Second wave of Covid-19 coming to UK, says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a second wave of Covid-19 infections is coming to the UK.
BBC News - Published

Covid-19: Prime minister says UK 'seeing a second wave'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK is experiencing a second wave of Covid-19.
BBC News - Published

Latest coronavirus rate for Birmingham as scientists say second wave starting

Top scientist says 'this does appear to be the start of a second wave' after latest data pushes up...
Tamworth Herald - Published


PM: We are now seeing a second wave [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits that the country is experiencing a second wave of Coronavirus but says he wants to avoid a second national lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:50Published
Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence' [Video]

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published