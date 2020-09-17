Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK
Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK
Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in theUK, as scientists reported the “widespread growth” of the virus across thecountry.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson visits vaccine research lab Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford which is leading the research into a vaccine for Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 03:31 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a second wave of Covid-19 infections is coming to the UK.
BBC News - Published
1 hour ago
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the UK is experiencing a second wave of Covid-19.
BBC News - Published
30 minutes ago
Top scientist says 'this does appear to be the start of a second wave' after latest data pushes up...
Tamworth Herald - Published
6 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
PM: We are now seeing a second wave Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits that the country is experiencing a second wave of Coronavirus but says he wants to avoid a second national lockdown.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 03:50 Published 40 minutes ago
Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence' Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 10 hours ago