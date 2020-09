Xander Taylor RT @CBSNewsRadio: The U.S. Government says it will ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday. Listen: https://t.co/Dw0cHZqOf8 3 seconds ago

carnes M.mason sr. RT @trish_regan: Breaking: US Government says it will ban downloads of #WeChat and #TikTok starting Sunday. 7 seconds ago

Dave Pierre RT @ABC: BREAKING: Starting Sunday, downloads of the massively popular video app TikTok and the messaging app WeChat will be banned in the… 28 seconds ago

JCammllarie RT @RealMattCouch: BREAKING: Under President Trump's Direction, The Commerce Department will BAN Downloads of WeChat & TikTok downloads in… 30 seconds ago

Small Angry Clown😡🤡 RT @qiaocollective: Starting Sunday, the US is banning all downloads of Wechat banning internet service providers from facilitating use of… 36 seconds ago

Sonya Neufeld RT @SBSNews: The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from US app stores starting Sunday. https://t.co/3MGQQFg… 58 seconds ago

Alexander Sjöberg RT @supchinanews: The Trump admin is set to implement a Chinese Great Firewall-style block on WeChat starting on Sunday, with downloads of… 2 minutes ago