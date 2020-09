It's a mixed bag of good and bad news for the Green Bay Packers...



Related videos from verified sources Green and Gold One Minute Drill - 9/17



The Green Bay Packers are 1-0 as they prepare to host the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago Green and Gold 1 Minute Drill - 9/14



After the win over the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers tells TMJ4 Sports anchor Lance Allan which Packers receiver has earned his trust in the latest 'Green and Gold One Minute Drill. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:29 Published 3 days ago Green and Gold One Minute Drill: September 9, 2020



In today's Green and Gold One Minute Drill: Coach Matt LaFleur talks right tackle, Rodgers will be able to change up plays, and let's get noisey - artifical noise, that is. Lance Allan has more. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago