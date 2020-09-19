Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at age 87

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 minutes ago

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington.

Tonight u-s supreme court justice ruth bader ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

Ginsburg was the second female justice to serve on the high court.

She was appointed to the supreme court by president bill clinton and sworn in as a justice in august 19-93.before that... she had a celebrated career as an attorney fighting for equal rights for women.

As a justice, ginsburg consistently voted in favor of abortion access and civil rights.

She was well-known for delivering progressive votes on divisive social issues -- and her bold dissents .

In recent years, ginsburg cultivated a rock star status and was dubbed the "notorious r-b-g."

.ginsburg battled with cancer five times in her life before dying.

Justice ginsburg is survived by two children ... four grandchildren ... and one great-grandchild governor eric holcomb offered his prayers to the family.

Releasing a statement about the passing of ginsburg..sayin g quote.

"as a pioneering woman who triumphed in life, fighting for equality and justice for all americans, tonight justice ruth bader ginsburg takes her place in heaven.

She leaves an everlasting legacy for which we can all be proud end quote."

The governor is directing flags across the state be flown at half-staff to honor justice ginsburg.

Ohio governor mike dewine also issued a statement expressing his condolences to the family.

Saying quote her work ethic, devotion to the court, fight to break barriers, her long friendship with justice antonin scalia even though they were opposites philosophically, and her courageous fight against cancer stand as examples to all of us" end quote.

The governor says she served with a strength and dignity that