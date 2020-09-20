Farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha: Opposition says Govt rushing through | Oneindia News

Two farm bills passed amid ruckus by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Three agri-sector bills were passed in the Lok Sabha last week amid farmer protests and opposition walk-outs.

The Akali Dal which initially supported the bills put up an opposition to the bills after realising the depth of farmers' resentment on the issue.

Calling the farm sector bills, two of which have been placed in the Rajya Sabha today, an attack on farmers' soul, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said his party would not sign death warrant for farmers.

