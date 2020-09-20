Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha: Opposition says Govt rushing through | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:28s - Published
Farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha: Opposition says Govt rushing through | Oneindia News

Farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha: Opposition says Govt rushing through | Oneindia News

Two farm bills passed amid ruckus by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha.

Three agri-sector bills were passed in the Lok Sabha last week amid farmer protests and opposition walk-outs.

The Akali Dal which initially supported the bills put up an opposition to the bills after realising the depth of farmers' resentment on the issue.

Calling the farm sector bills, two of which have been placed in the Rajya Sabha today, an attack on farmers' soul, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said his party would not sign death warrant for farmers.

Concerned over the rising number of coronavirus cases, the Rajasthan government late on Saturday decided to impose Section 144 of the CrPC in 11 districts of the state.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Raj88703888

Raj RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: 2 crucial farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs https://t.co/5IZbX6RE6t #FarmBills 58 seconds ago

lucknowwaalii

Archana Ramesh RT @IndianExpress: Mic broken, papers thrown: Amid major ruckus, two farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/B7mA2lYFJ7 59 seconds ago

OneindiaVideos

Oneindia Videos Farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha: Opposition says Govt rushing through https://t.co/28HE1Zkoiq… https://t.co/JQEOdc7AF9 1 minute ago

RedPencil20

Red Pencil RT @pamelaphilipose: Interesting...how the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha was once an independent-minded, credible, combative editor… 1 minute ago

sarthakc1805

Sarthak Choudhary RT @PTI_News: Congress, other opposition parties sit in protest inside Rajya Sabha after farm bills passed amid din and House adjourned 1 minute ago

CEEOIndia

CEEOIndia Two of the three big ticket farm bills of the government were passed in Rajya Sabha today amid unprecedented chaos… https://t.co/pj1tj6pghs 2 minutes ago

ace_critic

Maverick RT @republic: Derek O'Brien physically heckles Rajya Sabha chair; rips rulebook as Farm bills get passed https://t.co/ZPID3tapWc 2 minutes ago

AijjuR

AIJAZ RATHER 2 crucial farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha amid ruckus by Opposition MPs https://t.co/9HIUHXlIOd 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha

Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid [Video]

EJ Espresso: Opposition unites against farm bills; PM’s meeting with CMs on Covid

Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:13Published
DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published