Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs' PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs' Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on"jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the firstday of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this peeboo66 @piersmorgan @AngelaRayner No, Rishi Sunak doesn’t want to listen to your bullshit and Angela Rayner will, as every… https://t.co/N7wGNmM0vI 10 hours ago Ron_Deakin @AngelaRayner @MattHancock Gov is moving towards testing 500,000 a DAY ! In such a program there will be errors -… https://t.co/VD9uosIweW 11 hours ago Uncle Leon RT @SkyNews: "Next time a man with COVID-19 symptoms drives from London to Durham it will probably be for the nearest COVID test." Labour'… 1 week ago Glyn everett @JuliaHB1 Who did the vote count Diane abbott! !! Labour will never get into power in a hundred years !!! Imagine a… https://t.co/yaHUwlh5Qm 1 week ago Haz @WelshSocialism Imagine being a potential wealthy donor to the Labour Party and thinking ‘hmmm, what will really ma… https://t.co/fPuIncb6qs 1 week ago