Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on"jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the firstday of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus.
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”
Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.
