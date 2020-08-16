Global  
 

Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

Angela Rayner: Labour will be campaigning on 'jobs, jobs, jobs'

Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on"jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the firstday of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus.


PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage [Video]

PMQs: Boris Johnson criticised over Covid-19 test shortage

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system [Video]

Angela Rayner mocks Dominic Cummings' as she criticises testing system

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner makes a dig at the Prime Minister's chiefadviser Dominic Cummings as she criticised the government's testing system.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises [Video]

Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises

Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing. Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs [Video]

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs

Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’ [Video]

Starmer: Current state of Brexit is ‘absurd’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said with only weeks to go until the Brexit deadline that "it's absurd" that the focus is on legal action, rather than negotiations Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Starmer calls for 'rapid review' of local lockdown strategy [Video]

Starmer calls for 'rapid review' of local lockdown strategy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a “rapid review” of the locallockdown strategy and urged the Government to consider whether the 10pm curfewshould remain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Sergeant Matiu Ratana [Video]

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer pay tribute to Sergeant Matiu Ratana

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pay tribute toMetropolitan Police sergeant Matiu Ratana, who died after being shot at apolice station in Croydon, south London on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Joe Biden nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by British lawmaker; here's why

 Joe Biden is also in the race for winning the Nobel Peace Prize after Labour Party member of the U.K. Parliament Chris Bryant nominated the Democrat Presidential..
WorldNews

Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP charged with harassment

 Claudia Webbe, the Labour MP for Leicester East, is due to appear in court in November.
BBC News

Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown [Video]

Rayner: Shocking PM hasn't spoken to parties about lockdown

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says it is shocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not consulted with other parties throughout the Covid-19. The first ministers of Wales and Scotland, as well..

Credit: ODN
Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority' [Video]

Angela Rayner asks Boris Johnson if grouse shooting is his 'top priority'

Angela Rayner has mocked Boris Johnson over his government’s “rule of six” exemption for grouse shooting and hunting. Labour deputy leader Rayner, stepping in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime..

Credit: Yahoo News
Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility [Video]

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE..

Credit: ODN