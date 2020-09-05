Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals enroute Dubai Stadium for their opening match

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020.

Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today.

The toss will take place at 7pm.

Shreyas Iyer leads the team.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals preparations changed this season due to COVID, says Head Coach

Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Dubai International Cricket Stadium Cricket stadium


2020 Indian Premier League 2020 Indian Premier League 13th edition of the Indian Premier League

Punjab Police arrest 3 for murder of Suresh Raina's relatives, case solved

 Chennai Super King (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina's uncle Ashok Kumar and cousin Kaushal Kumar were murdered by the robbers when they were returning home from..
DNA
Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai [Video]

Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery. Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday. CSK’s training session was delayed after team members tested positive. Suresh Raina and Harbhaan Singh returned to India, pulled out due to personal reasons. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer Indian cricketer


Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

Related news from verified sources

KL Rahul determined to make IPL 2020 season a memorable one

Kings XI Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday (September 20) in their first match of...
DNA - Published

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab - Head-to-head record and past encounters

IPL 2020 will see the second match with Delhi Capitals taking on the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai...
DNA - Published

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane faces stiff competition for berth in Delhi Captials' XI

Ajinkya Rahane is unlikely to be a part of Delhi Capitals' playing XI for their IPL opening contest...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020 [Video]

CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020

Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:25Published
IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview [Video]

IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview

The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:57Published
IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against MI [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against MI

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published