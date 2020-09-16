IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening.

This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No.

9.

Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.