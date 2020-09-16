IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening.
This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No.
9.
Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter.
On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.
Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today's contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.
Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.
The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will begin from September 19 amid coronavirus pandemic this year. The matches will be scheduled in three venues of UAE-Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with no crowd. While speaking to media, bowler of Rajasthan Royals, Jaydev Unadkat said, "We have to remain inside the bubble as IPL will be different this year without audience. Life in a bubble is not easy." "We are following all the protocols inside the bubble. We are excited about the tournament," he added.
While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.
After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players. On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat
Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team. Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs. However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.
Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts..