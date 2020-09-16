Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s - Published
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab

Rajasthan Royals team on September 27 left for Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their high-hitting match with Kings XI Punjab today evening.

This will be Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No.

9.

Rajasthan Royals had started their campaign in grand style with a win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring encounter.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals (DC), but made a brilliant comeback with a massive 97-run win over RCB.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kings XI Punjab Kings XI Punjab Cricket team

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season. Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:56Published
KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20 [Video]

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20

Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in the face of some tight bowling by KKR. Manish Pandey top scored with 51 runs. KKR's chase was anchored by opener Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 70. In Today’s contest, Rajasthan Royals will take on Kings XI Punjab. Two in form teams coming off big wins. RR have got Jos Buttler ready to play his first match of the season.Hindustan Times Battleground T20 is also available as a podcast on www.htsmartcast.com. Click the link below to enjoy the IPL season aurally, now! https://www.htsmartcast.com/episodes-listing/sports/hindustan-times-battleground-t20-5004895/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 16:56Published
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face CSK

Players of Delhi Capitals boarded bus to reach Dubai stadium for their next match. Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings today. Delhi Capitals won their opening match in super over against Kings XI Punjab.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Jaipur based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Meet Yashasvi Jaiswal who left home aged 10 to pursue cricketing dream

 Rajasthan Royals batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal is living the dream in the Indian Premier League, but his tale is one of rags to riches.
BBC News

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement [Video]

Viral This Week: Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Sunil Gavaskar, Karan Johar Issues Statement

Anushka Sharma lashed out at cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after he joked about Virat Kohli losing an IPL match because of her. The actress penned a note about being tired of dragged into cricket and related debates. On the other hand, Karan Johar issued a statement about his 2019 party being dragged into the drugs debate. See more viral posts of the week.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:31Published

Sharjah Sharjah Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat [Video]

IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat

The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will begin from September 19 amid coronavirus pandemic this year. The matches will be scheduled in three venues of UAE-Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with no crowd. While speaking to media, bowler of Rajasthan Royals, Jaydev Unadkat said, "We have to remain inside the bubble as IPL will be different this year without audience. Life in a bubble is not easy." "We are following all the protocols inside the bubble. We are excited about the tournament," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Sharjah Cricket Stadium Test cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates


Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Chennai based franchisee of the Indian Premier League

CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni says CSK not doing well both in batting and bowling

 Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not happy with the performance of both his batting and bowling units after his side suffered their second..
WorldNews
IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler' [Video]

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is awesome bowler and nice to use him in power play." All-round team performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published
IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Team missing some key players', says CSK head coach after 44-run loss to DC

After suffering a 44-run loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 25 in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team is missing some key players. On being asked 'where is CSK going wrong in constructing its run chases', Fleming said, "We're missing some key players. Our batting line up is without Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina. We're trying to find a wider combination on how to use players." CSK was unable to chase down the total of 176 against Delhi and was restricted to just 131/7 stumbling to a 44-run defeat

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Super Over Tie-breaking method used in cricket

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener batsman Mayank Agarwal, who scored a brilliant 89 of 60 balls, said "It's just the first game" of the season and "one bad game doesn't mean anything", adding that there will be full support for players by the team. Kings XI Punjab equalled the score of Delhi Capitals by raking up 157/8 in their 20 overs. However, in the Super Over, Punjab, which batted first, could score only two runs as its first two batsmen were bowled out by the Delhi Capitals.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 4th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah...
DNA - Published

IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL)...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


RR vs KXIP: Have you selected Jos Buttler as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? Here's all you need to know

RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals leaves for Sharjah to lock horns with Kings XI Punjab https://t.co/g2tC2GMQLy #IPL2020… https://t.co/gtWGSWlExZ 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:10Published
IPL Match 09 Preview | KXIP vs RR | Dream 11 predictions [Video]

IPL Match 09 Preview | KXIP vs RR | Dream 11 predictions

Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah on Sunday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:17Published
IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP [Video]

IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai. Chahal said, "It's just the second match. We won the last match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published