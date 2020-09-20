Global  
 

Donald Trump gives his 'blessing' to deal to keep TikTok app available in the US

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:28s - Published




The deal, which will keep the video-sharing app TikTok available in the US, was approved by the Trump administration after it threatened to ban it over security concerns.View on euronews




Trump's WeChat app store ban delayed by California judge

 The news adds yet another buffer in the ongoing app battle between the U.S. and China.
USATODAY.com

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell moving to fill Ginsburg seat

 Former President Bill Clinton reflects on the passing of the Supreme Court justice he appointed 27 years ago, and on Republicans' efforts to quickly name her..
CBS News

UFC's Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman Go Nuclear, Trump Calls In

 If you think the Presidential election has gotten ugly, check out the intensely angry exchange between 2 UFC fighters ... and Donald Trump makes it clear whose..
TMZ.com

Pelosi says Democrats 'have our options' when asked about impeaching Trump if he replaces Ginsburg

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death less than two months before the election has fueled a fierce debate over the timing of her replacement.
USATODAY.com



TikTok Announces Deal With Oracle and Walmart, Trump Approves

Just hours before new app downloads would be banned in the United States, Vanessa Pappas, the interim...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle

Trump touts 'fantastic' TikTok deal with Walmart and Oracle President Donald Trump said Saturday he had approved a deal allowing Silicon Valley giant Oracle to...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald


Trump says deal between Oracle and TikTok has his ‘blessing’

US President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" to an investment by software maker Oracle in...
The Age - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.comWorldNews



TikTok avoids shutdown [Video]

TikTok avoids shutdown

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:40Published
Trump Says He Approved A Deal For Purchase Of TikTok That Would Temporarily Avert Ban [Video]

Trump Says He Approved A Deal For Purchase Of TikTok That Would Temporarily Avert Ban

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he has approved a deal between TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, and Oracle to temporarily stop a U.S. TikTok ban.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:22Published
New TikTok HQ Could Be Based In Texas After Trump Says He Gave 'Blessing' To US Deal [Video]

New TikTok HQ Could Be Based In Texas After Trump Says He Gave 'Blessing' To US Deal

The popular video app TikTok could soon be based in Texas after President Donald Trump said Saturday he gave his "blessing" to a deal for U.S. operations.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:15Published