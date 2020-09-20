Global  
 

Rajya Sabha ruckus: Derek O’Brien, Sanjay Singh & 6 others other MPs suspended

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu has suspended 8 MPs for unruly behaviour on Sunday during the passage of the far bills in the upper house.

The Members of Parliament who have been suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.

Naidu said that he was pained by what transpired in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday and said that the image of the Rajya Sabha has been tarnished.

Naidu slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh.

Opposition MPs raised slogans even as the Chairman was announcing their suspension.

The ruckus on Sunday had started after the opposition demanded that the farm laws be sent to a select committee.

Opposition has been alleging that the farm bills will hurt the interests of the farmers while the BJP has said that efforts are on to mislead farmers and has stated that MSP system will remain intact.

Watch the full video for all the details.


