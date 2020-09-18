Trump to Block TikTok, WeChat App Downloads Starting Sunday

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports that Biden made several false / inaccurate claims. Biden argued that it would be inappropriate for him to release a list of prospective Supreme Court nominees, as Trump did in the past.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China's ByteDance to divest the video app. Emer McCarthy reports.