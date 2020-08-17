Monday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: WY, CTHR
Monday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: WY, CTHR
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
At Weyerhaeuser, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Albert Monaco purchased 10,000 shares of WY, at a cost of $29.11 each, for a total investment of $291,050.
Investors have the opportunity to buy WY at a price even lower than Monaco did, with the stock trading as low as $26.67 at last check today which is 8.4% below Monaco's purchase price.
Weyerhaeuser is trading down about 3% on the day Monday.
This buy marks the first one filed by Monaco in the past twelve months.
And also on Wednesday, Director Ollin B.
Sykes bought $200,015 worth of Charles & Colvard, buying 258,004 shares at a cost of $0.78 a piece.
This buy marks the first one filed by Sykes in the past twelve months.
Charles & Colvard is trading down about 9.4% on the day Monday.
Sykes was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CTHR trading as high as $0.85 in trading on Monday.