Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: WY, CTHR

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Monday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: WY, CTHR

Monday 9/21 Insider Buying Report: WY, CTHR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Weyerhaeuser, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Albert Monaco purchased 10,000 shares of WY, at a cost of $29.11 each, for a total investment of $291,050.

Investors have the opportunity to buy WY at a price even lower than Monaco did, with the stock trading as low as $26.67 at last check today which is 8.4% below Monaco's purchase price.

Weyerhaeuser is trading down about 3% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Monaco in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Director Ollin B.

Sykes bought $200,015 worth of Charles & Colvard, buying 258,004 shares at a cost of $0.78 a piece.

This buy marks the first one filed by Sykes in the past twelve months.

Charles & Colvard is trading down about 9.4% on the day Monday.

Sykes was up about 9.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CTHR trading as high as $0.85 in trading on Monday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Monday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: VG, GCI [Video]

Monday 8/31 Insider Buying Report: VG, GCI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Monday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: EYEN, PRTY [Video]

Monday 8/24 Insider Buying Report: EYEN, PRTY

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Monday 8/17 Insider Buying Report: IAC, GBDC [Video]

Monday 8/17 Insider Buying Report: IAC, GBDC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published