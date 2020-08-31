Monday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: AI, HIG Market News Video - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:54s - Published Monday 9/28 Insider Buying Report: AI, HIG Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. At Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO J. Rock Tonkel Jr. bought 100,000 shares of AI, for a cost of $2.68 each, for a total investment of $267,860. Tonkel Jr. was up about 6.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AI trading as high as $2.85 at last check today. Arlington Asset Investment Corp is trading up about 4.6% on the day Monday. And at Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Christopher Swift who purchased 6,975 shares for a cost of $35.98 each, for a total investment of $250,960. Hartford Financial Services Group is trading up about 3.4% on the day Monday. So far Swift is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $37.00.





