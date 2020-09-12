|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 967 New Coronavirus Cases Over Last 48 Hours
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 967 New Coronavirus Cases Over Last 48 Hours
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 967 new cases of Coronavirus and 48 additional deaths over the last 48 hours.
