As Kids Return To The Classroom, Pediatricians See Increase In Calls For COVID Tests Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago As Kids Return To The Classroom, Pediatricians See Increase In Calls For COVID Tests Students with potential COVID-19 symptoms need to be tested before they can return back to school. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this MA TV News As Kids Return To The Classroom, Pediatricians See Increase In Calls For COVID Tests - CBS Boston https://t.co/vIJUdO0wNA 4 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources Pinellas releases quarantine protocols for COVID-19 exposure at school



Many parents are wondering how schools will contain the spread of COVID-19 once students or teachers return to the classroom if someone on campus tests positive for the virus. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36 Published on August 20, 2020