We begin with the investigation into the police shooting of breonna taylor.

We begin with the investigation into the police shooting of breonna taylor.

The city of louisville... bracing for a decision by the state attorney general over whether to criminally charge the three louisville metro police officers involved in her death.

The city of louisville... bracing for a decision by the state attorney general over whether to criminally charge the three louisville metro police officers involved in her death.

Lmpd says it is conducting an internal investigation that includes two of the officers who fired into taylor's home, and another who secured a search warrant.

The department will look into...if any of the six officers in total violated any police policies full mug:breonna taylor death investgation lmpd officers involved in deadly shooting det.

Brett hankison ... breonna taylor was shot and killed by police who were executing a no- knock search warrant in march as part of a drug investigation.

Reports say no drugs were found.

Protesters across the country are calling for the officers to be charged.

There are reports the case was presented to a grand jury...which would decide if the officers would be charged.

In anticipation of a decision...as we reported monday...the louisville federal buildings are boarded up as well as barricades set up downtown...our abc affiliate whas 11 reporting other businesses are following suit by closing and boarding-up windows.

The attorney general's office says it doesn't have a timetable for when the announcement will be made.



