Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Monica live at 5p

Are tracking several developing stories for you this afternoon.

We begin with the investigation into the police shooting of breonna taylor.

The city of louisville... bracing for a decision by the state attorney general over whether to criminally charge the three louisville metro police officers involved in her death.

Abc 36's monica harkins is in the studio with details on how louisville is preparing for that decision that could come at any time.

Lmpd says it is conducting an internal investigation that includes two of the officers who fired into taylor's home, and another who secured a search warrant.

The department will look into...if any of the six officers in total violated any police policies full mug:breonna taylor death investgation lmpd officers involved in deadly shooting det.

Brett hankison ... breonna taylor was shot and killed by police who were executing a no- knock search warrant in march as part of a drug investigation.

Reports say no drugs were found.

Protesters across the country are calling for the officers to be charged.

There are reports the case was presented to a grand jury...which would decide if the officers would be charged.

In anticipation of a decision...as we reported monday...the louisville federal buildings are boarded up as well as barricades set up downtown...our abc affiliate whas 11 reporting other businesses are following suit by closing and boarding-up windows.

The attorney general's office says it doesn't have a timetable for when the announcement will be made.

I'm monica harkins abc 36 news.

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment

Breonna Taylor Case: 1 Officer Indicted for Wanton Endangerment A Kentucky grand jury indicted former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison on Wednesday on three...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •SOHH


BREAKING: Grand Jury Charges 1 Of 3 Officers In Breonna Taylor Murder

A Kentucky grand jury has indicted former officer Brett Hankison in the murder case of unarmed Black...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.caUSATODAY.com


Louisville Settles Historic $12M Lawsuit With Breonna Taylor's Family

Louisville Settles Historic $12M Lawsuit With Breonna Taylor's Family Watch VideoThe Mayor of Louisville, and Breonna Taylor's family came together Tuesday for a press...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case, 6 Months After Death [Video]

Officer Indicted In Breonna Taylor Case, 6 Months After Death

An officer has been indicted today in kentucky

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:38Published
No Officers Directly Charged In Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

No Officers Directly Charged In Death Of Breonna Taylor

There are no charges against Louisville police for the death of Breonna Taylor. The grand jury's decision comes six months after Taylor was fatally shot by police; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published
Protests Planned In Downtown Brooklyn In Response To Breonna Taylor Case Decision [Video]

Protests Planned In Downtown Brooklyn In Response To Breonna Taylor Case Decision

New York City is reacting to news the Louisville police officers will not be charged in Breonna Taylor's death. A protest is planned for Wednesday evening in downtown Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published