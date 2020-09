President Trump set to name his nominee for Supreme Court Justice Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published 3 minutes ago President Trump set to name his nominee for Supreme Court Justice Thousands of people are paying their respects to the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday. She's known as a champion of women's rights and civil rights. Her casket will be on public display at the supreme court until tomorrow night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUPREME COURT WHERE THOUSANDSOF PEOPLE ARE PAYING THEIRRESPECTS TO THE LATE JUSTICERUTH BADER GINSBURG - WHO DIEDFRIDAY.SHE'S KNOWN AS A CHAMPION OFWOMENS RIGHTS AND CIVILRIGHTS.HER CASKET WILL BE ON PUBLICDISPLAY AT THE SUPREME COURT- -UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.MEANWHILE - -PRESIDENT TRUMP ISSET TO NAME HIS NOMINEE TOREPLACE HER THIS WEEKEND,SETTING UP A BITTER ELECTIONYEAR CONFIRMATION BATTLE.HERE'S ABC'S ANDREW DYMBURT .PKG HER FORMER LAW CLERKSLINING THE STEPS OF THE SUPREMECOURT WHERE RUTH BADER GINSBURGSERVED FOR 27 YEARS AS HERCOFFIN ARRIVED FOR HER MEMORIALSERVICE.INSIDE THE EIGHT REMAININGJUSTICES TOGETHER FOR THE FIRSTTIME SINCE THE COVID-19PANDEMIC TO HONOR THE SECONDWOMAN ELEVATED TO THE HIGHCOURT.SOT JOHN ROBERTS: TO COME TOCOME TO COME TO COME TO COMETO COME TO COMEJUSTICE GINSBURG'S DEATH HASADDED EVEN MORE DRAMA TO ANALREADY TENSE AND CHAOTIC RACEFOR THE WHITE HOUSE.PRESIDENT TRUMP AND SENATEREPUBLICANS NOW SET TO FORGEAHEAD WITH PLANS TO REPLACE THELIBERAL JUSTICE WITH JUST OVERA MONTH TO GO BEFORE THEELECTION, DESPITE CLAIMING IN2016 THAT IT WAS TOO CLOSE TOELECTION DAY WHEN PRESIDENTOBAMA SOUGHT TO REPLACE THELATE ANTONIN SCALIA ALMOST 9MONTHS BEFORE VOTERS WENT TOTHE POLLS.NOW REPUBLICANS INSIST THISTIME IT'S DIFFERENT BECAUSE THESAME PARTY CONTROLS BOTH THECONSTITUTION SHOULD WE CHOOSETO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT TO FILLTHE VACANCY DEMOCRATSACCUSING THE GOP OF HYPOCRISYSOT - SCHUMER THE REPUBLICANMAJORITY WOULD HAVE STOLEN TWOSUPREME COURT SEATS FOUR YEARSAPART USING COMPLETELYCONTRADICTORY RATIONALES.AND WITH THE LATEST ABC NEWSWASHINGTON POST POLL SHOWING ATIGHT RACE IN ARIZONA ANDFLORIDA BOTH STATES TRUMP WONIN 2016, THE PRESIDENT AND HISSUPPORTERS HAVE SEIZED ON THEISSUE OF THE COURT.SOT - TRUMP: I WILL SOON BEANNOUNCING THAT NOMINEE, YOU'REGOING TO LOVE IT YOU'RE GOINGTO BE SO HAPPY, IF YOU DON'TAND TOMORROW.AND FRIDAY SHE WILL LIE INSTATE AT THE CAPITOL, THE FIRSTWOMAN TO DO SO AND ONLY THESECOND SUPREME COURT JUSTICE TOHAVE THAT HONOR BESTWOED ON HERAFTER WILLIAM HOWARD TAFT.AD ABC NEWSNEVADA IS SIGNING ON WITH -17-OTHER STATES AND D-C -