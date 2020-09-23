Global  
 

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:01s - Published
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.


Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Breonna Taylor protests, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, This Is America: 5 things to know Thursday

 Louisville reels from Breonna Taylor decision, an asteroid zips by Earth and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com
Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in Louisville

Police video appears to show moment of gunfire in Louisville

A suspect is in custody after two Louisville Metro police officers were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening downtown.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:06Published
Two police officers shot during Louisville protests

Two police officers shot during Louisville protests

wo police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Al Sharpton Urges Voting Over Violence in Wake of Breonna Taylor Case

 Rev. Al Sharpton is disgusted like many over the grand jury indictment in Breonna Taylor's case ... but he wants people to take their rage out by voting instead..
TMZ.com

Louisville police chief 'very concerned' about safety after 2 officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

 Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder said the two officers sustained "non-life-threatening" injuries.
 
USATODAY.com

Louisville police officers shot amid protests over Breonna Taylor

Two Louisville police officers have been shot amid protests over the decision not to indict any...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNewsySOHHSBSJapan TodayJerusalem PostUSATODAY.com


Two Police Officers Shot During Unrest in Louisville; Suspect in Custody (UPDATED)

BREAKING: One police officer reportedly shot during unrest in Louisville following announcement that...
Mediaite - Published

Crowds Protest Taylor Decision; Police Make Arrests; Politicians React

Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury's...
Newsmax - Published


Team Coverage: Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Sparks Nationwide Protests [Video]

Team Coverage: Grand Jury Decision In Breonna Taylor Case Sparks Nationwide Protests

Protests took place in the Bay Area and across the country after a grand jury declined to directly charge Lousiville, Kentucky police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. Maria Medina and Andrea..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:33Published
Protesters Take To Sacramento Streets After No Officers Charged In Death Of Breonna Taylor [Video]

Protesters Take To Sacramento Streets After No Officers Charged In Death Of Breonna Taylor

Protests are ramping up around the country and in Sacramento after a Kentucky grand jury decided to not indict police officers on criminal charges related to Breonna Taylor's death.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:58Published
KC attorney breaks down 'no-knock warrants' [Video]

KC attorney breaks down 'no-knock warrants'

"No-knock warrants," which played a role in the March shooting death of Louisville EMS worker Breonna Taylor, are legal in Missouri and Kansas. And they can be an important tool for law enforcement,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:10Published