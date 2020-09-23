Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death
Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death
Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.
