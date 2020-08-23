Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Virat Kohli on fitness mantra & 'Yo-Yo' test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday.

The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event.

"I realised that fitness has to be a priority to excel in the sport.

Improving fitness is important, cannot only depend on skills," Kohli said.

Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event.

PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue.