Fit India Dialogue with PM Modi: Virat Kohli on fitness mantra & 'Yo-Yo' test

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:05s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday.

The event marked the one-year anniversary of Fit India Movement.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, model-actor-runner Milind Soman among others participated in the event.

"I realised that fitness has to be a priority to excel in the sport.

Improving fitness is important, cannot only depend on skills," Kohli said.

Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia and footballer Afshan Ashiq also spoke at the event.

PM Modi launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols' during online Fit India Dialogue.


From stone pelter in Kashmir to professional footballer: Story of Afshan Ashiq, participating in PM's Fit India Dialogue

 This female footballer from Jammu and Kashmir is among the top sportsperson and athletes along with Virat Kohli, actor Milind Soman and dietician Rujuta Diwekar..
On 1st anniversary of Fit India Movement, PM Modi to interact with Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, others tomorrow

 The online interaction will see participants sharing personal stories and anecdotes from their fitness journey. The prime minister will also express his thoughts..
RCB vs SRH: I was very nervous, says Man of the Match Devdutt Padikkal

 Considered a future India star, Devdutt Padikkal made an impressive IPL debut with a scintillating fifty but the young Kerala batsman says he was nervous when..
Watch: BJP's Narottam Mishra says 'I never wear masks', then apologises

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra says ‘I never wear masks’, then apologises

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has apologised for his ‘I don’t wear mask’ remark. Mishra said that his statement was against the government’s guidelines and also against what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating. Mishra also urged people to follow all Covid-19 guidelines. It is mandatory to wear a face cover in public places, according to the government's guidelines on the coronavirus. ‘My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn't in line with the sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I'll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing.’ In Indore, people are even penalized Rupees 200 for not wearing masks. The Congress had also attacked the state Home Minister on his remark. Madhya Pradesh has registered over 1.13 lakh Covid cases so far and the death toll stands at 2,077. Indore is one of the state's worst-affected districts and has registered over 20,000 cases so far with 516 fatalities. Watch the full video for more details.

Indian grandmother makes Time's icon list

 The annual list also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Ayushmann Khurana.
